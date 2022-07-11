Circle Jerks, 7Seconds & Negative Approach @ Irving Plaza (pics, setlist, video)

After having to reschedule multiple times due to both lockdown and frontman Keith Morris testing positive for Covid, Circle Jerks' 40th anniversary tour finally hit NYC last week for two shows at Irving Plaza on Thursday (7/7) and Friday (7/8). They played the same set both nights, which included classics like "Coup D'Etat," "Live Fast Die Young," "World Up My Ass," "Beverly Hills," "Wasted," "Question Authority," "When the Shit Hits the Fan," "I Just Want Some Skank," their cover of The Soft Boys' "I Wanna Destroy You" and lots more.

The shows were nights of classic punk all around with 7Seconds and Negative Approach also on the bill. Check out photos from Friday night by P Squared, plus Circle Jerks and 7Seconds' setlists and video, below.

SETLIST: Circle Jerks @ Irving Plaza 7/8/2022

Deny Everything

Letterbomb

In Your Eyes

Stars and Stripes

Back Against the Wall

Behind the Door

I Just Want Some Skank

Beverly Hills

When the Shit Hits the Fan

Under the Gun

Trapped

Coup d'état

Wild in the Streets

Moral Majority

Don't Care

Live Fast Die Young

Paid Vacation

Junk Mail

Parade of the Horribles

Casualty Vampire

I, I & I

Leave Me Alone

I Don't

The Crowd

Beat Me Senseless

World Up My Ass

Operation

Wasted

High Price on Our Heads

Red Tape

Encore:

I Wanna Destroy You

What's Your Problem

Question Authority

SETLIST: 7Seconds @ Irving Plaza 7/8/2022

Here's Your Warning

Definite Choice

Not Just Boys Fun

This Is the Angry Part 2

New Wind

We're Gonna Fight

Tied Up in Rhythm

Sooner Or Later

Still Believe

Somebody Help Me Scream

Regress No Way

Satyagraha

Leave a Light On

Here We Go Again, Kids

The Crew

Remains to Be Seen

Colorblind

Walk Together, Rock Together

Young 'Til I Die

99 Red Balloons