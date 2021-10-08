Circle Jerks add 2nd NYC date to tour w/ 7Seconds & Negative Approach
Circle Jerks recently added a bunch of 2022 dates with 7Seconds and Negative Approach to their 40th anniversary tour, which they're finally on after pandemic-related delays. The new dates included an NYC show at Irving Plaza on April 14, which tickets went on sale to today. They're moving fast, so they've added a second date at the same venue the next day, on April 15 at Irving Plaza. Tickets go on sale today (10/8) at noon.
See Circle Jerks' updated dates below.
Get the 40th anniversary edition of Group Sex on vinyl in the BV shop, along with a reissue of 7Seconds' classic The Crew bundled with an exclusive t-shirt and Negative Approach's 10-Song EP 7".
CIRCLE JERKS: 2021-2022 TOUR
10/27: Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM #
10/29: Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ #
10/30: Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ #
12/10: Soundstage - Baltimore, MD *
12/11: Norva - Norfolk, VA *
12/12: Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC *
12/14: 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA *
12/15: Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL *
12/17: Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL *
12/18: The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL *
12/19: Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL *
02/18: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA #
02/19: House of Blues - Anaheim, CA #
02/20: Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA #
02/22: Fremont Theatre - San Luis Obispo, CA #
02/ 23: Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA #
02/25: Fillmore - San Francisco, CA #
02/26: Ace of Spades - Sacramento #
02/27: Clutch Cargo - Reno, NV #
03/01: Knitting Factory - Boise. ID #
03/02: Midtown - Bend, OR #
03/04: Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC #
03/05: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA #
03/06: Roseland - Portland, OR #
03/17: Grand Room Complex - Salt Lake CIty, UT !
03/19: Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO !
03/21: Granada - Lawrence, KS !
03/22: Red Flag - St. Louis, MO !
03/24: First Ave - Minneapolis, MN !
03/25: The Vic - Chicago, IL !
03/26: St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI !
03/28: Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY !
03/29: Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA !
03/30: House of Blues - Cleveland, OG !
04/01: Phoenix - Toronto, ON !
04/02: Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC !
04/03: L’Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC !
04/05: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT !
04/07: Paradise - Boston, MA !
04/08: Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ !
04/09: TLA - Philadelphia, PA !
04/14: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !
04/16: Black Cat - Washington DC !
04/19: Ashville, NC !
04/21: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN !
04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !
04/23: New Orleans, LA !
04/26: Mohawk - Austin, TX !
04/29: Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX !
04/30: White Oak - Houston, TX !
05/01: Granada Theater - Dallas, TX !
05/13: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA !^
# - w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach
* - w/ Municipal Waste & Negative Approach
! - w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach
^ - w/ The Bouncing Souls