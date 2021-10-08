Circle Jerks add 2nd NYC date to tour w/ 7Seconds & Negative Approach

Circle Jerks recently added a bunch of 2022 dates with 7Seconds and Negative Approach to their 40th anniversary tour, which they're finally on after pandemic-related delays. The new dates included an NYC show at Irving Plaza on April 14, which tickets went on sale to today. They're moving fast, so they've added a second date at the same venue the next day, on April 15 at Irving Plaza. Tickets go on sale today (10/8) at noon.

See Circle Jerks' updated dates below.

Get the 40th anniversary edition of Group Sex on vinyl in the BV shop, along with a reissue of 7Seconds' classic The Crew bundled with an exclusive t-shirt and Negative Approach's 10-Song EP 7".

CIRCLE JERKS: 2021-2022 TOUR

10/27: Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM #

10/29: Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ #

10/30: Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ #

12/10: Soundstage - Baltimore, MD *

12/11: Norva - Norfolk, VA *

12/12: Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC *

12/14: 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA *

12/15: Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL *

12/17: Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL *

12/18: The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL *

12/19: Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL *

02/18: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA #

02/19: House of Blues - Anaheim, CA #

02/20: Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA #

02/22: Fremont Theatre - San Luis Obispo, CA #

02/ 23: Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA #

02/25: Fillmore - San Francisco, CA #

02/26: Ace of Spades - Sacramento #

02/27: Clutch Cargo - Reno, NV #

03/01: Knitting Factory - Boise. ID #

03/02: Midtown - Bend, OR #

03/04: Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC #

03/05: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA #

03/06: Roseland - Portland, OR #

03/17: Grand Room Complex - Salt Lake CIty, UT !

03/19: Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO !

03/21: Granada - Lawrence, KS !

03/22: Red Flag - St. Louis, MO !

03/24: First Ave - Minneapolis, MN !

03/25: The Vic - Chicago, IL !

03/26: St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI !

03/28: Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY !

03/29: Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA !

03/30: House of Blues - Cleveland, OG !

04/01: Phoenix - Toronto, ON !

04/02: Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC !

04/03: L’Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC !

04/05: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT !

04/07: Paradise - Boston, MA !

04/08: Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ !

04/09: TLA - Philadelphia, PA !

04/14: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !

04/16: Black Cat - Washington DC !

04/19: Ashville, NC !

04/21: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN !

04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !

04/23: New Orleans, LA !

04/26: Mohawk - Austin, TX !

04/29: Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX !

04/30: White Oak - Houston, TX !

05/01: Granada Theater - Dallas, TX !

05/13: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA !^

# - w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

* - w/ Municipal Waste & Negative Approach

! - w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ - w/ The Bouncing Souls