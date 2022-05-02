Circle Jerks announce rescheduled East Coast & Texas shows w/ 7Seconds & Negative Approach
Circle Jerks were forced to postpone most of their April shows after Keith Morris contracted Covid. He's now thankfully full recovered, and they've announced rescheduled dates, which feature the same killer support as originally planned: 7Seconds and Negative Approach.
Most of the rescheduled shows will now happen in July (in addition to a few Texas dates in September), and they include NYC at Irving Plaza on July 7 and 8, and Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony on July 13. Original tickets will be honored and refunds are being offered at point of purchase for those who can't make the new shows.
See Circle Jerks' updated dates below.
CIRCLE JERKS: 2022 TOUR
May 11 Wed The Glass House Pomona, CA, United States
May 13 Fri Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States
Jun 22 Wed Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM, United States
Jun 24 Fri The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States
Jun 25 Sat Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ, United States
Jul 1 Fri McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, United States
Jul 2 Sat The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States
Jul 3 Sun Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 7 Thu Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States
Jul 8 Fri Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States
Jul 9 Sat Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA, United States
Jul 11 Mon The Broadberry Richmond, VA, United States
Jul 12 Tue Black Cat Washington, DC, United States
Jul 13 Wed Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ, United States
Jul 15 Fri Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States
Jul 16 Sat House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States
Jul 17 Sun Higher Ground South Burlington, VT, United States
Jul 20 Wed The Orange Peel Asheville, NC, United States
Jul 21 Thu Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, United States
Jul 22 Fri The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States
Jul 24 Sun Tipitina's Uptown New Orleans, LA, United States
Jul 28 Thu Tsunami Festival 2022 Gijón, Spain
Jul 30 Sat Barna 'N' Roll 2022 Barcelona, Spain
Jul 31 Sun Xtreme Fest 2022 Le Garric, France
Aug 1 Mon Paris Punk Rock Summer 2022 Paris, France
Aug 3 Wed Electric Ballroom Camden, United Kingdom
Aug 4 Thu Rebellion Punk Music Festival 2022 Blackpool, United Kingdom
Aug 6 Sat Brakrock Ecofest 2022 Duffel, Belgium
Aug 7 Sun Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug 8 Mon Gloria-Theater Köln, Germany
Aug 10 Wed SO36 Berlin, Germany
Aug 12 Fri PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022 Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 13 Sat BayFest 2022 Igea Marina, Italy
Aug 15 Mon Tavastia Club Helsinki, Finland
Aug 20 Sat Punk in Drublic Englewood, CO, United States
Aug 27 Sat This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 Pasadena, CA, United States
Sep 1 Thu Granada Theater Dallas, TX, United States
Sep 2 Fri Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX, United States
Sep 3 Sat White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX, United States
Sep 5 Mon Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States
Sep 6 Tue Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States
Sep 17 Sat Chelsea Heights Hotel Chelsea Heights, Australia
Sep 18 Sun Forum Theatre Melbourne, Australia
Sep 20 Tue University of Wollongong Wollongong, Australia
Sep 23 Fri The Enmore Theatre Sydney, Australia
Sep 24 Sat Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, Australia
Sep 25 Sun Hindley Street Music Hall Adelaide, Australia
Sep 27 Tue Metropolis Fremantle Fremantle, Australia