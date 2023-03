Circle Jerks announce tour with T.S.O.L., Negative Approach and Scowl

Circle Jerks have announced a run of summer dates where they'll be joined at various points by T.S.O.L., Negative Approach, and Scowl. The tour is staying on the West Coast and includes stops in San Diego, Bakersfield, Santa Cruz, Petaluma, Arcata, Eugue, and Spokane. Circle Jerks are also part of NOFX's 2023 Punk in Drublic tour. Head below for all dates.

Pick up classic Circle Jerks albums on vinyl the BV shop.

Scowl, who we named one of our 15 Artists to Watch in 2023, are on tour now with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPP Jones, and hit NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel. They also play the sold-out Flatspot World on April 8 at Brooklyn Monarch, as well as Coachella, Bamboozle, Furnace Fest and more. All dates are listed below. Scowl's Psychic Dance Routine EP drops 4/7 via Flatspot Records, and you can pick up our exclusive color vinyl variant, limited to 600.

CIRCLE JERKS - 2023 TOUR DATES

APR 19 WED - Cine El Rey @ 7:00pm - Mcallen, TX

APR 20 THU - Brewster Street Ice House Downtown @ 9:00pm - Corpus Christi, TX

APR 22 SAT - Punk in Drublic Austin @ 12:00pm - Austin, TX

JUN 24 SAT - Punk in Drublic Columbus 2023 @ 12:00pm - Thornville, OH

July 14 San Diego, Ca Observatory Np *

July 15 Bakersfield, Ca Temblor Brewing Co *

July 16 Santa Cruz, Ca Catalyst *

July 18 Petaluma, Ca Phoenix Theater #

July 19 Arcata, Ca Arcata Theatre Lounge #

July 20 Eugene, Or Wow Hall #

July 22 Spokane, Wa Knitting Factory #

July 23 Tacoma, Wa Punk In Drublic $

SEP 16 SAT - Punk In Drublic SF 2023 @ 12:00pm - Daly City, CA

SEP 30 SAT - Punk In Drublic Fest 2023 @ 12:00pm - St. Petersburg, FL

• - W/ TSOL & Negative Approach

# - W/ Negative Approach & Scowl

$- Circle Jerks Only

Scowl -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Show Me The Body + Jesus Piece + Zulu + TRiPP JONES

3/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

3/3 - Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

3/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

3/7 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/9 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3/12 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/14 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Flatspot World @ The Monarch

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/6 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle

5/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

6/23-25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

7/18 Petaluma, Ca Phoenix Theater w/ Circle Jerks & Negative Approach

7/19 Arcata, Ca Arcata Theatre Lounge w/ Circle Jerks & Negative Approach

7/20 Eugene, Or Wow Hall w/ Circle Jerks & Negative Approach

7/22 Spokane, Wa Knitting Factory w/ Circle Jerks & Negative Approach

7/27-29 - Xixón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón Festival

8/26 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/27 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

9/23 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest