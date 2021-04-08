Circle Jerks’ ‘Group Sex’ deluxe edition now on black-and-pink vinyl (in the BV shop)

You can get the new pressing of Group Sex on black-and-pink vinyl in the BV shop.

Circle Jerks' debut album, Group Sex, is a classic of early LA punk -- loud, fast and messy in all the right ways, and is slammed with great songs like "Deny Everything," "Operation," "Live Fast Die Young" and more. Last year for its 40th anniversary the band released a deluxe edition vinyl reissue via Matt Pincus (Judge) and Joe Nelson's new label Trust Records. It features a remastered version of the original album, as well as five songs recorded at a 1980 rehearsal.

It also comes with a very cool 20-page booklet featuring rare and unreleased photos, flyers, and "behind the scene stories" by Tony Hawk, Mike Patton (Faith No More), Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi), Lars Frederiksen (Rancid), Mike Ness (Social Distortion), Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion), and more, plus packaging by Robert Fisher, who designed Nirvana's Nevermind. You can check out the packaging and listen to the reissue below.

The original pressing sold out, and they've just made a new limited pressing on black-and-pink vinyl that you can get now in the BV shop (along with many other great punk records).

Circle Jerks were supposed to tour for their 40th anniversary last year too, which didn't happen of course due to the pandemic, but they're set to headline the rescheduled Punk Rock Bowling which happens in Las Vegas in September.

Group Sex Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

SIDE A

01. Deny Everything

02. I Just Want Some Skank

03. Beverly Hills

04. Operation

05. Back Against The Wall

06. Wasted

07. Behind The Door

SIDE B

08. World Up My Ass

09. Paid Vacation

10. Don’t Care

11. Live Fast Die Young

12. What’s Your Problem

13. Group Sex

14. Red Tape

15. What’s Your Problem (1980 Band Rehearsal)

16. Red Tape (1980 Band Rehearsal)

17. I Just Want Some Skank (1980 Band Rehearsal)

18. Beverly Hills (1980 Band Rehearsal)

19. Live Fast Die Young (1980 Band Rehearsal)

--

For more classic punk vinyl, we've got an exclusive variant of Cock Sparrer's Shock Troops on limited splatter vinyl in our store too.

--

CLASSIC PUNK ALBUM REVIEWS