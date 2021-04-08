Circle Jerks’ ‘Group Sex’ deluxe edition now on black-and-pink vinyl (in the BV shop)
Circle Jerks' debut album, Group Sex, is a classic of early LA punk -- loud, fast and messy in all the right ways, and is slammed with great songs like "Deny Everything," "Operation," "Live Fast Die Young" and more. Last year for its 40th anniversary the band released a deluxe edition vinyl reissue via Matt Pincus (Judge) and Joe Nelson's new label Trust Records. It features a remastered version of the original album, as well as five songs recorded at a 1980 rehearsal.
It also comes with a very cool 20-page booklet featuring rare and unreleased photos, flyers, and "behind the scene stories" by Tony Hawk, Mike Patton (Faith No More), Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi), Lars Frederiksen (Rancid), Mike Ness (Social Distortion), Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion), and more, plus packaging by Robert Fisher, who designed Nirvana's Nevermind. You can check out the packaging and listen to the reissue below.
The original pressing sold out, and they've just made a new limited pressing on black-and-pink vinyl that you can get now in the BV shop (along with many other great punk records).
Circle Jerks were supposed to tour for their 40th anniversary last year too, which didn't happen of course due to the pandemic, but they're set to headline the rescheduled Punk Rock Bowling which happens in Las Vegas in September.
Group Sex Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:
SIDE A
01. Deny Everything
02. I Just Want Some Skank
03. Beverly Hills
04. Operation
05. Back Against The Wall
06. Wasted
07. Behind The Door
SIDE B
08. World Up My Ass
09. Paid Vacation
10. Don’t Care
11. Live Fast Die Young
12. What’s Your Problem
13. Group Sex
14. Red Tape
15. What’s Your Problem (1980 Band Rehearsal)
16. Red Tape (1980 Band Rehearsal)
17. I Just Want Some Skank (1980 Band Rehearsal)
18. Beverly Hills (1980 Band Rehearsal)
19. Live Fast Die Young (1980 Band Rehearsal)
