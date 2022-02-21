Circle Jerks’ iconic ‘Skank Man’ is now an action figure

Hardcore legends Circle Jerks are not only in the process of reissuing classic albums, their iconic 'Skank Man' mascot is getting a new life too. He was recently immortalized as a bobblehead, and now he's an action figure, courtesy of Super 7's ReAction series. You can pick one up HERE. The product description reads:

It’s not easy to capture the energy and attitude of Punk Rock in a single image, but the picture of Skank Man captured that ethos so well it was adopted by the Circle Jerks as their band mascot logo. This 3.75” articulated Circle Jerks ReAction figure of Skank Man with determined facial expression and Punk Rock attire looks ready to let loose in the nearest mosh pit he can find. We could all use a bit of that Punk edge and energy in our lives sometimes and adding the Circle Jerks ReAction figure of Skank Man will give a little piece of that to your collection.

They look like this:

Grab yours now.

Circle Jerks are also gearing up for a belated 40th anniversary tour with support varying by date from 7Seconds, Negative Approach, Adolescents, and The Bouncing Souls. That includes NYC-area shows at Asbury Park's Stone Pony on April 8 and Manhattan's Irving Plaza on April 14 & 15, all three of which are with 7Seconds and Negative Approach (tickets). All dates are listed, with the band's new Atiba Jefferson-directed video for "Wild in the Streets," below.

Circle Jerks -- 2022 Tour Dates

02/18: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/19: House of Blues - Anaheim, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/20: Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/22: Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA #

02/23: Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA #

02/25: Fillmore - San Francisco, CA #

02/26: Ace of Spades - Sacramento #

02/27: Whitney Peak Hotel - Reno, NV #

03/01: Knitting Factory - Boise. ID #

03/02: Midtown - Bend, OR #

03/04: Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR #

03/05: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA #

03/06: Roseland - Portland, OR # - SOLD OUT

03/17: Grand Room Complex - Salt Lake CIty, UT !

03/18: Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO !

03/19: Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO !

03/21: Granada - Lawrence, KS !

03/22: Red Flag - St. Louis, MO !

03/24: First Ave - Minneapolis, MN !

03/25: The Vic - Chicago, IL !

03/26: St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI !

03/28: Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY !

03/29: Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA !

03/30: House of Blues - Cleveland, OG !

04/01: Phoenix Theatre - Toronto, ON *

04/02: Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC * - SOLD OUT

04/03: L’Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC *

04/05: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT !

04/07: Paradise - Boston, MA ! - SOLD OUT

04/08: Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ ! - SOLD OUT

04/09: TLA - Philadelphia, PA ! - SOLD OUT

04/12: Paradise - Boston, MA !

04/14: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !

04/15: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !

04/16: Black Cat - Washington DC ! - SOLD OUT

04/19: Orange Peel - Asheville, NC !

04/21: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN !

04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !

04/23: New Orleans, LA !

04/26: Mohawk - Austin, TX !

04/29: Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX !

04/30: White Oak - Houston, TX !

05/01: Granada Theater - Dallas, TX !

05/13: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA !^

06/22: Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM #

06/24: Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ #

06/25: Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ #

# w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

! w/ 7Seconds & Negative Approach

^ w/ The Bouncing Souls

* w/ 7Seconds