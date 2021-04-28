Circle Jerks’ Keith Morris shares playlist of his early-’80s faves; ‘Group Sex’ deluxe now on splatter vinyl

Pre-order the Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition of 'Group Sex' on splatter vinyl in the BV shop

Earlier this month, Circle Jerks repressed the Deluxe Edition of their classic 1980 album Group Sex on black and pink vinyl, which has since sold out. Good news, though, it's being repressed again, this time on splatter vinyl. To celebrate this new repress, Circle Jerks frontman Keith Morris put together a playlist of "the music that interested me from 1980 through 1983," adding, "Punk rocks, smelly socks and go out and lick some skunks." It's more than just punk, too, including tracks by Wire, The Pretenders, The Plimsouls, Judas Priest, Squeeze, The Flesh Eaters, Killing Joke, The Jim Carroll Band, The Psychedelic Furs, X, The Soft Boys, The Cramps, Pete Shelley, The Gun Club, Echo & The Bunnymen, R.E.M., Wipers, Bad Brains and lots more. You can listen to that playlist below.

The Deluxe Edition of Group Sex features a remastered version of the original album, as well as five songs recorded at a 1980 rehearsal, plus a 20-page booklet with rare and unreleased photos, flyers, and "behind the scene stories" by Tony Hawk, Mike Patton (Faith No More), Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi), Lars Frederiksen (Rancid), Mike Ness (Social Distortion), Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion), and more, plus packaging by Robert Fisher, who designed Nirvana's Nevermind. It's out May 7 and you can preorder in in the BV shop (along with many other great punk records) and stream it below.

In other news, Circle Jerks will play Las Vegas' Punk Rock Bowling and Chicago's Riot Fest in September.

