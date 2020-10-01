Circle Jerks prep deluxe ‘Group Sex’ reissue, liner notes w/ Tony Hawk, Ian MacKaye, more

Punk legends Circle Jerks were supposed to reunite this year for the first time in over a decade to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic 1980 debut album Group Sex, but obviously the pandemic had other plans. However, the band have just announced that they'll give the album a deluxe reissue on October 30 via Matt Pincus (Judge) and Joe Nelson's new label Trust Records. The reissue comes with a a bonus recording of a 1980 rehearsal; a 20-page booklet featuring rare and unreleased photos, flyers, and "behind the scene stories" by Tony Hawk, Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle), Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi), Lars Frederiksen (Rancid), Mike Ness (Social Distortion), Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion, Epitaph Records), and more; and deluxe packaging by Robert Fisher, who designed Nirvana's Nevermind. Pre-orders come with a hand-numbered, 24-page fanzine that was originally printed in 1980 before the release of Group Sex.

Reminiscing on the album, frontman Keith Morris (also of Black Flag, OFF!, and more) said, "Group Sex was recorded sporadically over the course of about three weeks at a voice-over and sound effects studio that was nothing more than a glorified four-car garage. It included audio equipment and sat on the movie studio lot owned by Lucille Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz. The payment to the engineers for the sessions was a grocery bag of expensive catnip. Actually it was closer to 'Bunk Weed.' I wrote down a couple of other 'blurbs' that I found a bit humorous but only as a last ditch effort!"

As for Trust Records, Group Sex is the first of many "essential hallmarks of the hardcore and punk scenes" that the label plans to reissue. "Most people who grew up on punk and hardcore will tell a version of the same story: 'I was unhappy as a kid. When I heard this music, I realized that there were other people in the world like me,'" said Matt Pincus. "That feeling - that you are not in this alone - has global resonance. Like other great genres of music, American Hardcore endures decade after decade. It deserves to be treated with the same kind of reverence as other great culture moving genres. That’s what Joe and I set out to do with Trust Records."

"Hardcore is inherently about DIY, but DIY by definition has no infrastructure," Matt continues. "So, when you start to think generationally there becomes a real fear that this music will become lost. Because I ran a publishing company, we started with songwriters. After Joe came aboard, we realized that the best way to preserve and promote hardcore was by starting a label."

Trust will also be reissuing albums originally released on the legendary LA punk label BYO (Better Youth Organization), which was started in 1981 by by Youth Brigade members Shawn Stern and Mark Stern. "My brother Mark and I are excited to embark on this new chapter in BYO’s future together with Matt and Joe," said Shawn Stern. "They understand the importance of keeping the music and ideals of punk rock alive and available to everyone so we can all continue to inspire young and old with the DIY ethics that we have championed for over 40 years. And in these difficult and unprecedented times, it’s important work that we are happy to see them carry on in the same spirit and inspiration that fueled our vision from the beginning."

Keith Morris added, "Before they had a name for the label Matt and Joe came to [us] with an opportunity of a lifetime. So choosing the name Trust Records is very appropriate as they've been nothing short of trustworthy and people of their word. That's insanely important when navigating through the music branch of showbiz world!"

Watch the trailer for the Group Sex reissue and check out the artwork and tracklist below. Also listed below are Circle Jerks' planned 2021 tour dates. Let's hope they happen.

Matt Pincus is also in the trailer for the Beyond documentary that was released this week.

Circle Jerks - Group Sex 40th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Tracklist

SIDE A

01. Deny Everything

02. I Just Want Some Skank

03. Beverly Hills

04. Operation

05. Back Against The Wall

06. Wasted

07. Behind The Door

SIDE B

08. World Up My Ass

09. Paid Vacation

10. Don't Care

11. Live Fast Die Young

12. What's Your Problem

13. Group Sex

14. Red Tape

15. What's Your Problem (1980 Band Rehearsal)

16. Red Tape (1980 Band Rehearsal)

17. I Just Want Some Skank (1980 Band Rehearsal)

18. Beverly Hills (1980 Band Rehearsal)

19. Live Fast Die Young (1980 Band Rehearsal)

Circle Jerks -- 2021 Tour Dates

7.28.2021: Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

8.01.2021: Le Garric, France - Xtreme Fest

8.02.2021: Paris, France - Paris Punk Rock Summer

8.04.2021: Camden, United Kingdom - Electric Ballroom

8.05.2021: Blackpool, United Kingdom - Rebellion Festival

8.06.2021: Duffel, Belgium - Brakrock Ecofest

8.07.2021: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

8.09.2021: Kӧln, Germany - Gloria-Theater

8.10.2021: Hamburg, Germany - Knust

8.11.2021: Berlin, Germany - SO36

8.13.2021: Tolmin, Slovenia - Punk Rock Holiday

8.14.2021: Igea Marina, Italy - BayFest

8.16.2021: Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club

9.03.2021: Musashino, Tokyo, Japan - Club Seata

9.05.2021: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan - Harbor Studio

09.17-19.2021: Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

