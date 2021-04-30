Circle Jerks “Skank Man” is now a bobblehead (limited Throbblehead in our shop)

Circle Jerks' classic, high-stepping mascot is being immortalized in figure form. Throbblehead has announced a limited edition "Skank Man," available to pre-order now and set to begin shipping in August. Based on Shawn Kerri's original "skank kid" artwork, the Throbblehead is 7" tall, made of a lightweight polyresin, and limited to 1000 numbered copies. Here's another look at the figure:

For more Circle Jerks, we also have a splatter vinyl pressing of the 40th anniversary edition of their classic debut, Group Sex. It comes with a remastered version of the original album, five additional songs recorded at a 1980 rehearsal, a 20-page booklet featuring rare and unreleased photos, flyers, and "behind the scene stories" by Tony Hawk, Mike Patton, Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye, Lars Frederiksen, Mike Ness, Brett Gurewitz, and more. Pre-orders also come with a hand-numbered 24-page fanzine, a reproduction of the one the band printed in 1980 before the album was released. Our black & pink variant is sold out, but we managed to get some of this limited splatter variant in -- pre-order it HERE.

