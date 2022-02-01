Circle Jerks’ ‘Wild in the Streets’ gets 40th anniversary edition (ltd vinyl pre-order + new video)

Pre-order Circle Jerks' new 40th anniversary edition of 'Wild in the Streets' on limited white w/ pink vinyl.

Hardcore legends Circle Jerks recently partnered with the newly-formed Trust Records for an awesome 40th anniversary edition of Group Sex with bonus tracks, new liner notes, unreleased photos, and more, and now the band is giving a similar treatment to that album's 1982 followup, Wild in the Streets. The album was remastered by Pete Lyman and it includes rare April 1982 live recordings from the Elite Club in San Francisco, plus a 20-page booklet with photos, flyers, and an 8,200-word essay by LA journalist Chris Morris, including new interviews with Circle Jerks members Keith Morris, Greg Heston, and Lucky Lehrer.

We've teamed up with Circle Jerks and Trust Records on a white with pink vinyl variant, limited to 1000 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now along with Group Sex while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant and a preview of the liner notes above.

Looking back on the album, drummer Lucky Lehrer said, “The songs seemed to fall into several categories. There were the songs that were fun songs and more in the spirit of, like, the ‘50s, let’s say. And then there were the songs that were more in the spirit of the Dead Kennedys that addressed either topical or legal or political issues. And then there were the songs that were by Keith Morris, that were basically, ‘I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m not getting what I want in life, I’m trapped, why me?’”

Along with the announcement, the band have released a new music video for the album's title track, directed by the iconic skateboarder and photographer Atiba Jefferson, featuring live footage of Circle Jerks in 1982 and footage of pro skaters Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Christian Hosoi, Eric Koston, Kevin “Spanky” Long, Steve Olson, Victoria Ruesga, Sal Barbier, Rowan Zorilla, Sean Malto, Anaiah Lei, Lizzie Armanto, Dashawn Jordan, Max Perlich, and more. "I grew up on Wild In The Streets, so to be asked to direct this video was a huge honor," Atiba said. "I wanted to capture and preserve 40 years of history but also celebrate 40 years of punk rock and skateboarding history." Check it out below.

Circle Jerks' belated 40th anniversary tour starts in February, including NYC-area shows on April 8 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park and April 14 & 15 at Irving Plaza, all three of which are with fellow hardcore legends 7Seconds (who also recently gave The Crew a vinyl reissue via Trust) and Negative Approach. Tickets for those shows are are still available. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

SIDE A

Wild in the Streets

Leave Me Alone

Stars and Stripes

86'd (Good as Gone)

Meet the Press

Trapped

Murder the Disturbed

SIDE B

Letterbomb

Question Authority

Defamation Innuendo

Moral Majority

Forced Labor

Political Stu

Just Like Me

Put a Little Love in Your Heart

Bonus Tracks:

Letter Bomb (Live ’82)

Wild In The Streets (Live ’82)

Stars and Stripes (Live ’82)

Circle Jerks -- 2022 Tour Dates

02/18: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/19: House of Blues - Anaheim, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/20: Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/22: Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA #

02/23: Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA #

02/25: Fillmore - San Francisco, CA #

02/26: Ace of Spades - Sacramento #

02/27: Whitney Peak Hotel - Reno, NV #

03/01: Knitting Factory - Boise. ID #

03/02: Midtown - Bend, OR #

03/04: Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR #

03/05: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA #

03/06: Roseland - Portland, OR # - SOLD OUT

03/17: Grand Room Complex - Salt Lake CIty, UT !

03/18: Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO !

03/19: Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO !

03/21: Granada - Lawrence, KS !

03/22: Red Flag - St. Louis, MO !

03/24: First Ave - Minneapolis, MN !

03/25: The Vic - Chicago, IL !

03/26: St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI !

03/28: Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY !

03/29: Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA !

03/30: House of Blues - Cleveland, OG !

04/01: Phoenix Theatre - Toronto, ON *

04/02: Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC * - SOLD OUT

04/03: L’Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC *

04/05: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT !

04/07: Paradise - Boston, MA ! - SOLD OUT

04/08: Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ ! - SOLD OUT

04/09: TLA - Philadelphia, PA ! - SOLD OUT

04/12: Paradise - Boston, MA !

04/14: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !

04/15: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !

04/16: Black Cat - Washington DC ! - SOLD OUT

04/19: Orange Peel - Asheville, NC !

04/21: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN !

04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !

04/23: New Orleans, LA !

04/26: Mohawk - Austin, TX !

04/29: Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX !

04/30: White Oak - Houston, TX !

05/01: Granada Theater - Dallas, TX !

05/13: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA !^

06/22: Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM #

06/24: Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ #

06/25: Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ #

# w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

! w/ 7Seconds & Negative Approach

^ w/ The Bouncing Souls

* w/ 7Seconds