Circle Jerks’ Zander Schloss preps solo album ‘Song About Songs,’ shares title track
Circle Jerks bassist and Repo Man star Zander Schloss has announced his first solo album, Song About Songs, which will be out in early 2022 via Blind Owl Records. While he's known for punk rock -- he's also played in The Weirdos and Thelonious Monster -- this album is decidedly folk, and about the power of music. “I’ve asked myself many times, who are you, Zander, and what do you want to do? These songs were written for my own therapy. I hope that this music would help people transcend their own sadness through the power of music and into a healing place. I have a huge amount of reverence for music and its healing powers. I obviously have songs that have saved my life."
“This is my polar opposite version of punk rock," Schloss adds. "Punk rock is volume and anger and speed. I wanted to do space and vulnerability and excruciating, almost subconscious emotions, things that I feel so deeply that I would never say them out loud.” You can watch the video for Song About Songs' title track below.
Meanwhile, Zander is on the road with Circle Jerks for their 40th anniversary tour. They played Riot Fest in September and the tour picks back up October 27 in Albuquerque and dates continue through much of 2022. All Circle Jerks dates are listed below.
Song About Songs tracklist:
1. My Dear Blue
2. Not So Long Ago
3. Sin Of Wasting Time
4. Old Cliches & Diamond Rings
5. Dead Friend Letter
6. I Have Loved The Story Of My Life (featuring Bedouine)
7. The Road
8. Married To Sadness
9. Song About Songs
Circle Jerks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
OCT 27 WED - Sunshine Theater @ 7:00pm - Albuquerque, NM, United States
OCT 29 FRI - Rialto Theatre @ 7:00pm - Tucson, AZ, United States
OCT 30 SAT - The Van Buren @ 7:00pm - Phoenix, AZ, United States
DEC 10 FRI - Baltimore Soundstage @ 7:00pm - Baltimore, MD, United States
DEC 11 SAT - The Norva @ 7:00pm - Norfolk, VA, United States
DEC 12 SUN - Cat's Cradle @ 7:00pm - Carrboro, NC, United States
DEC 14 TUE - 40 Watt Club @ 7:00pm - Athens, GA, United States
DEC 15 WED - Underbelly @ 7:00pm - Jacksonville, FL, United States
DEC 17 FRI - Jannus Live @ 7:00pm - St Petersburg, FL, United States
DEC 18 SAT - The Plaza Live @ 7:00pm - Orlando, FL, United States
DEC 19 SUN - Culture Room @ 7:00pm - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States
FEB 18 FRI - The Observatory North Park @ 7:00pm - San Diego, CA, United States
FEB 19 SAT - House of Blues Anaheim @ 7:00pm - Anaheim, CA, United States
FEB 20 SUN - The Majestic Ventura Theater @ 7:00pm - Ventura, CA, United States
FEB 22 TUE - Fremont Theater @ 7:00pm - San Luis Obispo, CA, United States
FEB 23 WED - Catalyst @ 7:00pm - Santa Cruz, CA, United States
FEB 25 FRI - The Fillmore @ 7:00pm - San Francisco, CA, United States
FEB 26 SAT - Ace Of Spades @ 7:00pm - Sacramento, CA, United States
FEB 27 SUN - Whitney Peak Hotel @ 7:00pm - Reno, NV, United States
MAR 1 TUE - Knitting Factory Concert House @ 8:00pm - Boise, ID, United States
MAR 2 WED - Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex @ 7:00pm - Bend, OR, United States
MAR 4 FRI - Commodore Ballroom @ 7:00pm - Vancouver, BC, Canada
MAR 5 SAT - Showbox SoDo @ 7:00pm - Seattle, WA, United States
MAR 6 SUN - Roseland Theater @ 7:00pm - Portland, OR, United States
MAR 17 THU - The Complex @ 8:00pm - Salt Lake City, UT, United States
MAR 19 SAT - Ogden Theatre @ 8:00pm - Denver, CO, United States
MAR 21 MON - Bottleneck @ 7:00pm - Lawrence, KS, United States
MAR 22 TUE - Red Flag @ 7:00pm - St. Louis, MO, United States
APR 7 THU - Paradise Rock Club @ 7:00pm - Boston, MA, United States
APR 16 SAT - Black Cat @ 7:00pm - Washington, DC, United States
APR 29 FRI - Paper Tiger @ 7:00pm - San Antonio, TX, United States
APR 30 SAT - White Oak Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Houston, TX, United States
MAY 1 SUN - Granada Theater @ 7:00pm - Dallas, TX, United States
JUL 26 TUE - RCA Club @ 7:00pm - Lisboa, Portugal
JUL 30 SAT - Barna 'N' Roll 2022 @ 7:00pm - Barcelona, Spain
JUL 31 SUN - Xtreme Fest 2022 @ 1:00pm - Le Garric, France
AUG 1 MON - Paris Punk Rock Summer 2022 @ 1:00pm - Paris, France
AUG 3 WED - Electric Ballroom @ 7:00pm - Camden, United Kingdom
AUG 4 THU - Rebellion Punk Music Festival 2022 @ 1:00pm - Blackpool, United Kingdom
AUG 6 SAT - Brakrock Ecofest 2022 @ 1:00pm - Duffel, Belgium
AUG 7 SUN - Melkweg @ 7:00pm - Amsterdam, Netherlands
AUG 8 MON - Gloria-Theater @ 7:00pm - Köln, Germany
AUG 10 WED - SO36 @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany
AUG 12 FRI - PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022 @ 1:00pm - Tolmin, Slovenia
AUG 13 SAT - BayFest 2022 @ 1:00pm - Igea Marina, Italy
AUG 15 MON - Tavastia Club @ 1:00pm - Helsinki, Finland