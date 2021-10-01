Circle Jerks’ Zander Schloss preps solo album ‘Song About Songs,’ shares title track

Circle Jerks bassist and Repo Man star Zander Schloss has announced his first solo album, Song About Songs, which will be out in early 2022 via Blind Owl Records. While he's known for punk rock -- he's also played in The Weirdos and Thelonious Monster -- this album is decidedly folk, and about the power of music. “I’ve asked myself many times, who are you, Zander, and what do you want to do? These songs were written for my own therapy. I hope that this music would help people transcend their own sadness through the power of music and into a healing place. I have a huge amount of reverence for music and its healing powers. I obviously have songs that have saved my life."

“This is my polar opposite version of punk rock," Schloss adds. "Punk rock is volume and anger and speed. I wanted to do space and vulnerability and excruciating, almost subconscious emotions, things that I feel so deeply that I would never say them out loud.” You can watch the video for Song About Songs' title track below.

Meanwhile, Zander is on the road with Circle Jerks for their 40th anniversary tour. They played Riot Fest in September and the tour picks back up October 27 in Albuquerque and dates continue through much of 2022. All Circle Jerks dates are listed below.

Song About Songs tracklist:

1. My Dear Blue

2. Not So Long Ago

3. Sin Of Wasting Time

4. Old Cliches & Diamond Rings

5. Dead Friend Letter

6. I Have Loved The Story Of My Life (featuring Bedouine)

7. The Road

8. Married To Sadness

9. Song About Songs

Circle Jerks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

OCT 27 WED - Sunshine Theater @ 7:00pm - Albuquerque, NM, United States

OCT 29 FRI - Rialto Theatre @ 7:00pm - Tucson, AZ, United States

OCT 30 SAT - The Van Buren @ 7:00pm - Phoenix, AZ, United States

DEC 10 FRI - Baltimore Soundstage @ 7:00pm - Baltimore, MD, United States

DEC 11 SAT - The Norva @ 7:00pm - Norfolk, VA, United States

DEC 12 SUN - Cat's Cradle @ 7:00pm - Carrboro, NC, United States

DEC 14 TUE - 40 Watt Club @ 7:00pm - Athens, GA, United States

DEC 15 WED - Underbelly @ 7:00pm - Jacksonville, FL, United States

DEC 17 FRI - Jannus Live @ 7:00pm - St Petersburg, FL, United States

DEC 18 SAT - The Plaza Live @ 7:00pm - Orlando, FL, United States

DEC 19 SUN - Culture Room @ 7:00pm - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States

FEB 18 FRI - The Observatory North Park @ 7:00pm - San Diego, CA, United States

FEB 19 SAT - House of Blues Anaheim @ 7:00pm - Anaheim, CA, United States

FEB 20 SUN - The Majestic Ventura Theater @ 7:00pm - Ventura, CA, United States

FEB 22 TUE - Fremont Theater @ 7:00pm - San Luis Obispo, CA, United States

FEB 23 WED - Catalyst @ 7:00pm - Santa Cruz, CA, United States

FEB 25 FRI - The Fillmore @ 7:00pm - San Francisco, CA, United States

FEB 26 SAT - Ace Of Spades @ 7:00pm - Sacramento, CA, United States

FEB 27 SUN - Whitney Peak Hotel @ 7:00pm - Reno, NV, United States

MAR 1 TUE - Knitting Factory Concert House @ 8:00pm - Boise, ID, United States

MAR 2 WED - Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex @ 7:00pm - Bend, OR, United States

MAR 4 FRI - Commodore Ballroom @ 7:00pm - Vancouver, BC, Canada

MAR 5 SAT - Showbox SoDo @ 7:00pm - Seattle, WA, United States

MAR 6 SUN - Roseland Theater @ 7:00pm - Portland, OR, United States

MAR 17 THU - The Complex @ 8:00pm - Salt Lake City, UT, United States

MAR 19 SAT - Ogden Theatre @ 8:00pm - Denver, CO, United States

MAR 21 MON - Bottleneck @ 7:00pm - Lawrence, KS, United States

MAR 22 TUE - Red Flag @ 7:00pm - St. Louis, MO, United States

APR 7 THU - Paradise Rock Club @ 7:00pm - Boston, MA, United States

APR 16 SAT - Black Cat @ 7:00pm - Washington, DC, United States

APR 29 FRI - Paper Tiger @ 7:00pm - San Antonio, TX, United States

APR 30 SAT - White Oak Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Houston, TX, United States

MAY 1 SUN - Granada Theater @ 7:00pm - Dallas, TX, United States

JUL 26 TUE - RCA Club @ 7:00pm - Lisboa, Portugal

JUL 30 SAT - Barna 'N' Roll 2022 @ 7:00pm - Barcelona, Spain

JUL 31 SUN - Xtreme Fest 2022 @ 1:00pm - Le Garric, France

AUG 1 MON - Paris Punk Rock Summer 2022 @ 1:00pm - Paris, France

AUG 3 WED - Electric Ballroom @ 7:00pm - Camden, United Kingdom

AUG 4 THU - Rebellion Punk Music Festival 2022 @ 1:00pm - Blackpool, United Kingdom

AUG 6 SAT - Brakrock Ecofest 2022 @ 1:00pm - Duffel, Belgium

AUG 7 SUN - Melkweg @ 7:00pm - Amsterdam, Netherlands

AUG 8 MON - Gloria-Theater @ 7:00pm - Köln, Germany

AUG 10 WED - SO36 @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany

AUG 12 FRI - PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022 @ 1:00pm - Tolmin, Slovenia

AUG 13 SAT - BayFest 2022 @ 1:00pm - Igea Marina, Italy

AUG 15 MON - Tavastia Club @ 1:00pm - Helsinki, Finland