Circuit des Yeux announce tour (Green-Wood Cemetery included), shares new single

Circuit des Yeux released their sixth album and first for Matador, -io, in October, and they'll be supporting it on a North American tour, beginning later this month. It includes SXSW, Big Ears, and some headlining dates in February and March, followed by dates in Europe and the UK in April and more North American shows in May and June. She also plays End of the Road in September. See all dates below.

The spring shows include an NYC show at Green-Wood Cemetery on June 7, part of Pioneer Works' Graveyard Shift performance series. Tickets are on sale now.

Circuit des Yeux also shared a new single, "The Manatee (A Story of This World Pt. III)." It was recorded during the same sessions as -io, and about the song, Haley Fohr says, "At 4:30 A.M. on February 4th, 2020 a manatee popped out of the sea and stared directly at me. It was a charged 10 seconds. The experience stuck with me so much that I wrote a song about it. The music video, directed by Rudy Rubio, is a depiction of my own kind of manatee. I play a wet sea creature trying to make it work in a dry-land society… The manatee is my reminder that intuition and two legs might be all a person needs to find a more hospitable world – perhaps an undiscovered place to call home."

Watch the video for "The Manatee (A Story of This World Pt. III)," and see pictures from Circuit des Yeux's 2021 show at Knockdown Center, below.

CIRCUIT DES YEUX: 2022 TOUR

02-24 Vancouver, British Columbia - St. James Hall

02-25 Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey

02-26 Astoria, OR - Anita (solo)

02-27 Portland, OR - The Old Church

03-01 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

03-02 Los Angeles, CA - Pico Union Project

03-17 Austin, TX - SXSW (Quobuz Showcase)

03-25-26 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04-02 Bern, Switzerland - Dampfzentrale

04-04 Berlin, Germany - HAU 1

04-06 London, England - Barbican Centre, Milton Court Concert Hall

04-08 The Hague, Netherlands - Rewire Festival

04-09 Brussels, Belgium - BRDCST Festival

04-11 Paris, France - Centre Pompidou

04-13 Lille, France - L’Auditorium du Conservatoire

04-15 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall Studio

05-03 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

05-04 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

05-06 Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre

05-07 Columbia, MO - Stephen’s Lake Amphitheatre

05-08 St. Louis, MO - William A. Kerr Foundation

05-09 Rock Island, IL - Rozz Tox

06-02 Louisville, KY - Decca

06-03 Memphis, TN - Crosstown Arts

06-04 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

06-05 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

06-06 ­Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

06-07 Brooklyn, NY - Green-Wood Cemetery (Pioneer Works Graveyard Shift)

06-09 Brattleboro, VT - Epsilon Series

06-10 Montreal, Quebec - Centre PHI

06-11 Ottawa, Ontario - Arts Court

06-13 Toronto, Ontario ­- 918 Bathurst - Wavelength Festival

06-14 Detroit, MI - Trinosophes

06-16 Chicago, IL - Constellation

06-17 Chicago, IL - Constellation

09-01-04 Larmer Tree Gardens, England - End of the Road