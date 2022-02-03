Circuit des Yeux announce tour (Green-Wood Cemetery included), shares new single
Circuit des Yeux released their sixth album and first for Matador, -io, in October, and they'll be supporting it on a North American tour, beginning later this month. It includes SXSW, Big Ears, and some headlining dates in February and March, followed by dates in Europe and the UK in April and more North American shows in May and June. She also plays End of the Road in September. See all dates below.
The spring shows include an NYC show at Green-Wood Cemetery on June 7, part of Pioneer Works' Graveyard Shift performance series. Tickets are on sale now.
Circuit des Yeux also shared a new single, "The Manatee (A Story of This World Pt. III)." It was recorded during the same sessions as -io, and about the song, Haley Fohr says, "At 4:30 A.M. on February 4th, 2020 a manatee popped out of the sea and stared directly at me. It was a charged 10 seconds. The experience stuck with me so much that I wrote a song about it. The music video, directed by Rudy Rubio, is a depiction of my own kind of manatee. I play a wet sea creature trying to make it work in a dry-land society… The manatee is my reminder that intuition and two legs might be all a person needs to find a more hospitable world – perhaps an undiscovered place to call home."
Watch the video for "The Manatee (A Story of This World Pt. III)," and see pictures from Circuit des Yeux's 2021 show at Knockdown Center, below.
CIRCUIT DES YEUX: 2022 TOUR
02-24 Vancouver, British Columbia - St. James Hall
02-25 Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey
02-26 Astoria, OR - Anita (solo)
02-27 Portland, OR - The Old Church
03-01 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
03-02 Los Angeles, CA - Pico Union Project
03-17 Austin, TX - SXSW (Quobuz Showcase)
03-25-26 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
04-02 Bern, Switzerland - Dampfzentrale
04-04 Berlin, Germany - HAU 1
04-06 London, England - Barbican Centre, Milton Court Concert Hall
04-08 The Hague, Netherlands - Rewire Festival
04-09 Brussels, Belgium - BRDCST Festival
04-11 Paris, France - Centre Pompidou
04-13 Lille, France - L’Auditorium du Conservatoire
04-15 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall Studio
05-03 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
05-04 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
05-06 Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre
05-07 Columbia, MO - Stephen’s Lake Amphitheatre
05-08 St. Louis, MO - William A. Kerr Foundation
05-09 Rock Island, IL - Rozz Tox
06-02 Louisville, KY - Decca
06-03 Memphis, TN - Crosstown Arts
06-04 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
06-05 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
06-06 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
06-07 Brooklyn, NY - Green-Wood Cemetery (Pioneer Works Graveyard Shift)
06-09 Brattleboro, VT - Epsilon Series
06-10 Montreal, Quebec - Centre PHI
06-11 Ottawa, Ontario - Arts Court
06-13 Toronto, Ontario - 918 Bathurst - Wavelength Festival
06-14 Detroit, MI - Trinosophes
06-16 Chicago, IL - Constellation
06-17 Chicago, IL - Constellation
09-01-04 Larmer Tree Gardens, England - End of the Road