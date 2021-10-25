Circuit des Yeux played Knockdown Center and a Tiny Desk concert (pics, video)

Circuit des Yeux released their sixth album and Matador debut, -io, on Friday (read our review), and that same night she celebrated with a release show at Knockdown Center in Queens. There was no opener, and instead, Haley Fohr & co did two separate sets. The first was a collaboration with the Wordless Music Orchestra which was focused mainly on the new album, with a few tracks from 2017's Reaching For Indigo. After a 20-minute intermission, Haley and her band did a more "rocking" set, with selections mainly from the two most recent albums, plus some older tracks. Photos of the show by Ellen Qbertplaya continue below.

Haley also performed three songs from the album with her band and two string players at Chicago's May Chapel at the Rosehill Cemetery and Mausoleum for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and you can watch that below too.