Circuit Des Yeux signs to Matador, announces new album ‘-io’ & shares “Dogma”

Haley Fohr has announced a new Circuit Des Yeux new album, -io. It marks her debut for Matador Records following albums on Drag City, Thrill Jockey and De Stijl and will be out October 22 (pre-order). Fohr wrote the songs following the loss of a close friend, and recorded the album during lockdown, producing and arranged the album herself, working at Chicago's Electrical Audio studios with Cooper Crain and mix engineer Marta Salogni (Bjork, Holly Herndon).

"I was haunted by memories in the pandemic," Fohr says. "As someone with PTSD, memories are all twisted up inside of me in a way that doesn't help my higher self. Making this album was once again an exercise of trying to relieve myself of some of that darkness in a way that music has always done for me."

The first single off the album is the dark, brooding and rhythic "Dogma." Fohr says, “Where there is faith there is violence. The story of civilization is complicated and layered with dogmas. At each individual’s incentive lies both a beacon and an instinct. The fool follows the outer while the idiot chases her interior. Society is a necessary subversion of the self. It is through time that our quiet alarms grow with great intensity until emancipation through implosion or explosion become imminent.”

The visually striking, somewhat apocalyptic video for "Dogma" was directed by Fohr with Rudy Rubio and you can watch that, and check out -IO's artwork and tracklist below.

There are a few Circuits Des Yeux live dates on the horizon: Basilica Soundscape in September, and then a record release show Brooklyn's Knockdown Center on October 22, and Chicago's Thalia Hall on November 21.

Circuit des Yeux ­– -io tracklist

1. Tonglen | In Vain

2. Vanishing

3. Dogma

4. The Chase

5. Sculpting the Exodus

6. Walking Toward Winter

7. Argument

8. Neutron Star

9. Stranger

10. Oracle Song

CIRCUITS DES YEUX - 2021 TOUR DATES

9/17-9/18/21 – Chatham, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

10/22/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/21/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall