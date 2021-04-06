Cirith Ungol announce new EP, ‘Half Past Human’ (hear “Brutish Manchild”)

Heavy metal/hard rock legends Cirith Ungol released their first album in 29 years, Forever Black, in 2020, and now they've announced they'll be following it with a new EP. Half Past Human, featuring four "long-forgotten" songs from the band's archives, is due out May 28 via Metal Blade. Here's more, from a press release:

The globe was ravaged by pandemic in the wake of the release of the band's triumphant reunion album Forever Black in April 2020. Carefully laid tour plans were dashed. As time stood still, Cirith Ungol dug deep into their archival crypts, drawing back the veiled mists of history to expose long-forgotten jewels from their storied past. In so doing, the band exhumed four songs written in a bygone era but never properly included as part of their fabled discography. Cirith Ungol swept the dust off these precious relics, summoning long-dead forces back to life. Each song was reimagined for today, injected with a fresh dose of power and vitality while preserving their trademark mysticism and remaining drenched in sinister, apocalyptic energy. Recorded under the watchful eye of producer Armand John Anthony (Night Demon / Bewitcher / Gygax) in the darkness of 2020, Half Past Human promises to be a treasured addition to the music collections of Cirith Ungol's loyal legions. In keeping with tradition, the package is completed by stunning cover art courtesy of acclaimed fantasy artist Michael Whelan, from the original Elric series.

Hear first single "Brutish Manchild," and see the cover art and tracklisting, below.

Cirith Ungol - Half Past Human Tracklisting

1. Route 666

2. Shelob’s Lair

3. Brutish Manchild

4. Half Past Human