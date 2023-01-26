Citizen add more ‘Youth’ 10th anniversary shows with Fiddlehead, NYC included

Citizen released announced they'd be playing their classic debut LP Youth at a few shows in June to celebrate its tenth anniversary, with support from Fiddlehead. They've now added more Youth shows, including NYC, Anaheim, and a second Chicago date. Tickets are on presale now (password = Ciz10), and the band says, "This is it, so grab em quick."

The NYC show is at Knockdown Center on June 14. All dates below.

In our list of 25 classic emo & post-hardcore albums turning 10 in 2023, we wrote about Youth, What do you do after releasing a debut album as instant-classic as Youth? In Citizen's case, the answer is you just keeping reinventing yourself. That's led them down the unpredictable path of caustic post-hardcore (2015's Everybody Is Going to Heaven), poppier alt-rock (2017's As You Please), dance-punk (2021's Life In Your Glass World), and first-wave punk revival (2022 single "Bash Out"), and it also means they've never made another album like Youth. I'd argue that they've made some of their best music in more recent years, but if you want Citizen at their most heart-on-sleeve, their most youthful (no pun intended), and their most full-on emo, you'll always get that from Youth. From the perfect title to the iconic, Tumblr-friendly floral artwork to the arsenal of singalongs, Youth encapsulated the sound and look and feeling of emo's then-new wave. This wasn't "emo revival"; this was emo for a new generation that was coming of age and seeking out fresh, new bands to call their own. From fist-raised anthems like "The Summer" to emo/shoegaze hybrids like "How Does It Feel?" (and Will Yip production), Youth had a firm grasp on where emo was in 2013 and where it was heading. It can feel like such a moment in time--both for the genre and for wherever you were in your personal life in 2013--but these songs also hold up as some of the best of that era.

Fiddlehead are touring with Angel Du$t and Drug Church in February, and they've added a new PA date, at Harrisburg's HMAC on 2/22, with is also with They Are Gutting a Body of Water.

Stream Youth below, and order a copy on highlighter yellow vinyl in the BV store.

CITIZEN: 2023 TOUR

Jun 14, 2023 Knockdown Center New York, NY *

Jun 15, 2023 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA *

Jun 17, 2023 House of Blues Chicago Chicago, IL *

Jun 18, 2023 Metro Chicago, IL *

Jun 22, 2023 Emo's Austin Austin, TX *

Jun 24, 2023 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA *

Jun 25, 2023 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA *

Oct 21, 2023 Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

* - Youth show with Fiddlehead