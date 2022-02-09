Citizen and Ceremony playing shows together during Turnstile tour

Citizen at Boston Calling 2018 (more by Chelsea Pineda)

Citizen and Ceremony are gearing up to open almost all dates on Turnstile's mostly-sold-out 2022 tour, and they've now added some shows happening together during that tour, including stops in Indianpolis, Cincinnati, Providence, and two in the NYC-area.

The NYC-area shows happen at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on May 25 and NJ's Asbury Lanes on May 28, which are shortly after they open Turnstile's sold-out Brooklyn Steel show on May 23. Tickets to both go on sale Thursday (2/10) at noon.

Citizen are also in the midst of a short headlining run as we speak, with shows in Boston with Fiddlehead, One Step Closer, and Gil Sayfan on Thursday (2/10) and Detroit with One Step Closer and For Your Health on Saturday (2/12). Updated dates are listed below.

Turnstile's tour also includes a sold-out NYC show on May 22 at Knockdown Center with Beach Fossils and Special Interest.

Citizen / One Step Closer -- 2022 Tour Dates
2/10 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA w/ Fidddlehead, Gil Sayfan
2/12 Magic Stick Detroit, MI w/ One Step Closer

Citizen / Ceremony -- 2022 Tour Dates
Wed May 11 / Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
Mon May 16 / Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue
Sun May 22 / Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
Wed May 25 / Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
Sat May 28 / Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult unless otherwise noted:

2/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
2/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
2/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
2/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
4/25 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
4/26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
4/29 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
4/30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
5/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
5/4 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre
5/6 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
5/7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
5/10 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
5/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
5/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
5/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater (no CeremonY)
5/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
5/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
5/21 - Worcester, MA – Palladium
5/22 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center (with Beach Fossils and Special Interest)
5/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
5/26 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club
5/29 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

