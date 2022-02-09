Citizen and Ceremony playing shows together during Turnstile tour

Citizen and Ceremony are gearing up to open almost all dates on Turnstile's mostly-sold-out 2022 tour, and they've now added some shows happening together during that tour, including stops in Indianpolis, Cincinnati, Providence, and two in the NYC-area.

The NYC-area shows happen at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on May 25 and NJ's Asbury Lanes on May 28, which are shortly after they open Turnstile's sold-out Brooklyn Steel show on May 23. Tickets to both go on sale Thursday (2/10) at noon.

Citizen are also in the midst of a short headlining run as we speak, with shows in Boston with Fiddlehead, One Step Closer, and Gil Sayfan on Thursday (2/10) and Detroit with One Step Closer and For Your Health on Saturday (2/12). Updated dates are listed below.

Turnstile's tour also includes a sold-out NYC show on May 22 at Knockdown Center with Beach Fossils and Special Interest.

Citizen / One Step Closer -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/10 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA w/ Fidddlehead, Gil Sayfan

2/12 Magic Stick Detroit, MI w/ One Step Closer

Citizen / Ceremony -- 2022 Tour Dates

Wed May 11 / Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

Mon May 16 / Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue

Sun May 22 / Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

Wed May 25 / Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

Sat May 28 / Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult unless otherwise noted:

2/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

2/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

4/25 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

4/26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

4/29 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

4/30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

5/4 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

5/6 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5/10 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

5/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

5/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater (no CeremonY)

5/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

5/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/21 - Worcester, MA – Palladium

5/22 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center (with Beach Fossils and Special Interest)

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/26 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

5/29 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club