Citizen announce new album ‘Life In Your Glass World,’ share video for new song

Midwest post-hardcore/punk/emo band Citizen will follow 2017's As You Please with their fourth album Life In Your Glass World on March 26 via Run For Cover. The band recorded the album themselves in vocalist Mat Kerekes' garage. "I don’t have a lot of regret but there have definitely been times when we felt powerless during the band’s existence," guitarist Nick Hamm says. "This time we really owned every part of the process. It’s easy to feel like you’re on autopilot when you’re in a band, but that’s not a good place to be this far into our existence. We consciously knew we wanted to break free."

"This is the first self-sufficient Citizen record," he continues. "There was no pressure at all and moving at our own pace allowed the songs to be a little more fleshed out."

Mat Kerekes also adds that these new songs "were mostly built from drums and bass first, which was different for us," and you can hear that new approach coming through on lead single "I Want To Kill You." The song injects a dance-punk beat into Citizen's usual post-hardcore vibe, putting an extra hop in their step and making them sound totally refreshed and re-energized.

"There’s a lot of anger in these songs and we wanted the music to communicate that," Nick Hamm adds. "I think a lot of people expect bands to slow down or chill out when they get to where we are, but we consciously didn’t want to do that."

"I Want To Kill You" is a very promising first taste, and you can check out the song and its video below.

Tracklist

1. Death Dance Approximately

2. I Want To Kill You

3. Blue Sunday

4. Thin Air

5. Call Your Bluff

6. Pedestal

7. Fight Beat

8. Black and Red

9. Glass World

10. Winter Buds

11. Edge of The World

