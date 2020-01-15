Citizen announce tour, dates w/ Fury, Wicca Phase, Rosie Tucker, Snarls

Citizen just announced a whopper of a spring tour, with support on East Coast/Midwest March dates from Fury and Snarls, and support on (mostly) West Coast/Southwest April dates from Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Rosie Tucker.

The run with Fury and Snarls hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 26. Tickets for what seems like a pretty small venue for Citizen (and may sell quickly) go on sale Friday (1/17) at noon. All dates are listed below.

We recently included Citizen, Fury, and Wicca Phase's former band Tigers Jaw on our list of the 100 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s. Watch videos from all bands on the tour below...