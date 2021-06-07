Citizen, Drug Church, Glitterer & Floating Room announce 2021 fall tour

Pick up Citizen's new album on blue/green swirl vinyl.

Citizen returned this year with their great fourth album, Life In Your Glass World (Run For Cover), which finds the Michigan post-hardcore band injecting some mid 2000s style dance-punk into their sound and coming out with some of their most uniquely catchy songs yet. In addition to playing Riot Fest 2021, Citizen will be taking those songs on the road this fall with the stacked lineup of Drug Church, Glitterer, and Floating Room.

The tour goes all around the U.S. (and makes a couple Canadian stops), including a two-night stand in LA (The Lodge Room on 11/26 & 11/27) and two NYC-area shows: Asbury Park's House of Independents on December 15 and Brooklyn's Elsewhere on December 16. Tickets for Asbury Park, Brooklyn and all other dates go on sale Wednesday (6/9) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Citizen are also in the process of following their new album with an EP series featuring alternate versions of songs from the record. The first two are out now and can be streamed below. You can also pick up Life In Your Glass World on galaxy blue and green swirl vinyl in our shop.

Drug Church have a new EP called Tawny coming June 25 via Pure Noise (listen to two tracks below) and they're promising to release a new full-length this year too.

Glitterer (aka Ned Russin of Title Fight) released his very good new LP Life Is Not A Lesson earlier this year on ANTI- and you can stream that below too.

Floating Room's latest release is the Tired and True EP and that's streaming below too.

Citizen -- 2021 Tour Dates

09/18 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam *

11/16 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

11/17 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theatre *

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

11/20 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

11/21 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

11/22 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

11/24 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

11/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room *

11/27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room *

11/28 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

11/30 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage *

12/01 Dallas, TX @ DaDa *

12/03 Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom *

12/04 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

12/05 Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls 20 Lanes *

12/06 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

12/08 Atlanta, Georgia @ Masquerade - Hell *

12/09 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

12/10 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

12/11 Durham, NC @ Motorco *

12/12 Washington DC @ Union Stage *

12/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry *

12/15 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

12/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

12/17 Boston, MA @ The Paradise *

12/18 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

12/19 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

* w/ Drug Church, Glitterer, Floating Room