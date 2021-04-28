Citizen launch EP series with ‘Glass Mix 1,’ featuring alt. versions of songs from new album

Pick up 'Life In Your Glass World' on galaxy blue/green swirl vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store.

Citizen recently released their great, dance-punk-infused fourth album Life In Your Glass World (and spoke to us about 10 albums that influenced it), and now they've released an EP, Glass Mix 1, the first in a series of EPs featuring alternate versions of the songs on the album. This new one features stripped-back, mostly acoustic versions of "Death Dance Approximately," "I Want To Kill You," and "Fight Beat," and guitarist Nick Hamm says:

We’ve released 4 proper albums now, and so for this release, the Glass Mix 1 EP, we wanted to break out of the album format listening that people are used to and let people hear the songs in a different context. The alternative versions of the Life In Your Glass World tracks shed a different light on the songs and offer up a new way of listening. We’re excited for people to hear old and new songs in this new context.

Listen to the new EP below.

