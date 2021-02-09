Citizen release new song/video “Blue Sunday” off upcoming LP

Citizen's recent single "I Want To Kill You" injected some dance-punk into the band's usual emo/post-hardcore sound (and we named it one of the best punk songs of January), but they go in a different direction on "Blue Sunday," the second single off their upcoming LP Life In Your Glass World (due 3/26 via Run For Cover). This one's calmer and more atmospheric, but still with a sturdy backbeat and just as many hooks as the infectious lead single.

"The song came about once I wrote the bass and drums to the verse for 'Blue Sunday,'" said frontman Mat Kerekes. "I sent it to the rest of the band and then we all got together to do the rest. Everything flowed naturally and it is one of my favorite songs on the record. It’s essentially about me never wanting to leave my house and although that makes me happy, it is bad for me in different ways."

The song comes with a Mason Mercer-directed video that finds the band and their friends in the basement, looking straight out of a Summer of Love-era hippie film (if not for the scenes with the '90s-era computer). Check that out below.

We've also got the new Citizen record up for pre-order on galaxy blue and green swirl vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.