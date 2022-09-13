Citizen release two new songs on ‘Life In Your Glass World’ deluxe edition (listen)

Citizen have remained very busy since putting out their great 2021 album Life In Your Glass World. They accompanied it with an EP series of alternate versions of songs from the album, followed it with the standalone single "Bash Out," and have been touring like crazy, and frontman Mat Kerekes recently put out a new solo album too. Now, they've announced a deluxe edition of the album, which features the alternate versions from the EPs as well as two previously unreleased songs from the album sessions, "A Passing Thing" and "I Don't Love You." ("Bash Out" is not on the album.) The former is a loud, aggressive, fired-up ripper, while the latter finds Citizen exploring a more ethereal ballad-driven side. Both are great and you can hear both below.

Guitarist Nick Hamm says, "Both songs were on the album until the last second when we listened through and decided they were best on their own. 'I Don’t Love You' was an early one that we had worked through a million times before its final version. I’m glad they’re finally being shared and in a vacuum, which is how we envisioned them being heard."

Citizen have even more touring coming up too: a headlining run with support from Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Militarie Gun, and Restraining Order. All dates are listed below.

We've also got an exclusive splatter vinyl variant of Citizen's classic 2013 album Youth, along with other Citizen records, in our shop.

Life In Your Glass World Deluxe Tracklist

1. Death Dance Approximately

2. I Want To Kill You

3. Blue Sunday

4. Thin Air

5. Call Your Bluff

6. Pedestal

7. Fight Beat

8. Black And Red

9. Glass World

10. Winter Buds

11. Edge Of The World

12. A Passing Thing

13. I Don't Love You

14. Death Dance Approximately (Alternative Version)

15. I Want To Kill You (Alternative Version)

16. Blue Sunday (Alternative Version)

17. Thin Air (Alternative Version)

18. Fight Beat (Alternative Version)

19. Black And Red (Alternative Version)

20. Glass World (Alternative Version)

Citizen -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ the Regent *

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ the Regent *

10/9 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

10/12 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom *

10/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

10/15 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar *

10/16 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *

10/18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre *

10/20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/21 - Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern *

* w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Militarie Gun, Restraining Order