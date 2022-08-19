Citizen’s Mat Kerekes announces tour dates with Rachel Bobbitt & Movements (who have a new song)

Citizen frontman Mat Kerekes released a new solo album, Nova (with Turnstile's Daniel Fang on drums), earlier this month, and he's announced a run of fall shows supporting it, which he says are his first solo dates "in a long, long time." The November tour begins with four California shows opening for Movements, and continues throughout the US with Rachel Bobbitt opening. See all dates below.

The run with Rachel Bobbitt hits NYC on November 18 at Mercury Lounge, and tickets to all dates go on sale today (8/19) at 10 AM local.

Read our review of Mat Kerekes' new album here and stream it below. Rachel Bobbitt released a new EP, The Ceiling Could Collapse, in July, and Movements just shared a new single today, "Cherry Thrill," which you can hear below. Movements also have a tour with One Step Closer, Angel Du$t and Snarls that hits Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 9.

Meanwhile, Citizen are on tour now supporting Joyce Manor (read our review of the Brooklyn show), and we just included them in our list of 13 songs by punk, emo & indie bands that are metal AF.

MAT KEREKES: 2022 TOUR

Nov. 3, 2022 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall *

Nov. 4, 2022 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post Roseville *

Nov. 5, 2022 Fresno, CA Tioga Sequoia Brewery *

Nov. 6, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern *

Nov. 8, 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge #

Nov. 10, 2022 Austin, TX Spiderhouse Ballroom #

Nov. 11, 2022 Dallas, TX Dada Dallas #

Nov. 13, 2022 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen #

Nov. 14, 2022 Cleveland, OH Mahall's #

Nov. 15, 2022 Pontiac, MI The Pike Room @ The Crofoot #

Nov. 17, 2022 Cambridge, MA Sonia Live Music Venue #

Nov. 18, 2022 New York, NY Mercury Lounge #

Nov. 19, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Kungfu Necktie #

* - supporting Movements

# - with Rachel Bobbitt