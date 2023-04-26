Citizen’s Mat Kerekes releasing new solo LP this week, touring this summer

Citizen's Mat Kerekes is already set to follow last year's Nova with a new solo album, You Look Like A Stranger, this Friday (4/28) via Wax Bodega. The description on Bandcamp reads:

Mat wrote this record slowly over 6ish months. He didn’t make any demos. He wrote a song, fully recorded it and sent it off to be mixed immediately after. He enjoyed this process because he put lots of care into each individual track as there were no other demos or some form of task list on my mind while doing a song. Each track was fully hashed out, thought out, and fully realized before moving onto the next. Mat wanted to make something that felt fresh as an artist. His solution to that was really experimenting with synthesizers and effects. He's not breaking any musical barriers with that idea, but all of that is something he's rarely toyed. Overall this is the best, most cohesive album Mat has ever made.

Ahead of the release, Mat's released one single, "Pick and Choose," and the electronic backdrop may be new for Mat, but the song still has that classic Mat Kerekes vibe. Check it out below.

Mat has also just announced a short tour in support of the album with openers Equipment. It goes down in August and hits Chicago, Toledo, Brooklyn, Boston, and Philly. The Brooklyn date is August 17 at Saint Vitus. All dates are listed below.

Citizen's classic Youth turns 10 this year, and the band is celebrating with a reissue and and an anniversary tour with Fiddlehead, including NYC's Knockdown Center on June 14. We've got an exclusive red, cloudy clear & black tricolor vinyl variant, limited to 350.

-

Tracklist

1. ...And Souls Don't Die

2. Pick and Choose

3. Shoes

4. I Don't Care If You're A Monster

5. We Hang Like Stars

6. Never Believed In Bad Luck

7. So Will We

8. Paper Dolls

9. How Lucky Am I?

10. Ohio