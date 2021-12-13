Citizen’s Nick Hamm tells us about his favorite albums of 2021

Citizen returned this year with their very good fourth album, Life In Your Glass World, which saw them injecting a strong dance-punk influence into their post-hardcore sound, and they followed it with a series of EPs that featured alternate versions of songs from the album with even more genre experimentation. With the year coming to a close, we asked Citizen what their favorite albums of 2021 were, and guitarist Nick Hamm made us a list that includes upcoming tourmates Turnstile, as well as Fiddlehead, Viagra Boys, Bedouine, and more. Nick also provided commentary on each pick. Check out his full list below.

NICK HAMM'S (CITIZEN) FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2021

Viagra Boys - Welfare Jazz

It’s one of those records that just keeps beating you over the head with good tracks. The kinda record you can’t help but laugh listening to because it’s one hit after another. This is prolly my favorite of the year.

Turnstile - Glow On

Of course. They upped their game and refined their style so perfectly. Have never seen a band renew their lease on such a massive scale. The world is truly theirs right now and it’s a beautiful thing to witness.

Wullie - One

Freaky swampy rock n roll from Toledo. I’ve known these men for over a decade and they never fail to elevate what’s going on in the city. A lot of blood, sweat, and Miller cans went into this thing and you can tell. "Think Spring" is one of my fav tracks of the year. Run it.

Bob Dylan - Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 / 1980-1985

Being a Bob fan means you are constantly spoiled yet somehow feel entirely rejected and neglected. I look forward to these bootleg series every time one drops and this one here is filled with shit that just makes you wonder how let’s sayyy… track 13 on a rarities album can be better than any song by pretty much any band on earth. God bless Bobby.

Bedouine - Waysides

Pretty unreal record that just recently got pushed across my desk. I don’t know if I have much to say about it other than that I love it and "The Solitude" is definitely a goated track of the year.

Faith Alone - Faith Alone

This dropped like two weeks ago and it’s so fucking good. I only sporadically get perked up by hardcore these days and I guess this is the one for me this year.

Fiddlehead - Between the Richness

I feel like the boys have found a way to just add “moments” to their sound that has made it so cool. There’s so many moments here I love. Nice to see a band able to navigate being so straight up but so melodic and cool and watching it live is so fun.

--

