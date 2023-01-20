City and Colour announces new LP ‘The Love Still Held Me Near,’ shares new song & video

Just a few months after Alexisonfire's comeback album Otherness comes the announcement of The Love Still Held Me Near, the new album by Alexisonfire co-vocalist Dallas Green's folky solo project City and Colour. It arrives March 31 via Still Records, and we've got an exclusive blue & black galaxy vinyl variant, limited to 500 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last.

Dallas wrote the album following the loss of his best friend, as he explains:

The Love Still Held Me Near was born out of unimaginable loss and the subsequent journey through the grief and heartache that followed. It’s about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times. For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that’s exactly what I did.

The new album was co-produced by Dallas and longtime collaborator Matt Kelly. Along with the announcement comes new single "Underground," and you can check out the videos for both that song and the previously-released single "Meant To Be" below. Artwork and tracklist below as well.

Pre-order our blue/black galaxy vinyl variant of The Love Still Held Me Near here.

The Love Still Held Me Near Tracklist

1. Meant to Be

2. Underground

3. Fucked it Up

4. The Love Still Held Me Near

5. A Little Mercy

6. Things We Choose to Care About

7. After Disaster

8. Without Warning

9. Hard, Hard Time

10. The Water is Coming

11. Bow Down to Love

12. Begin Again