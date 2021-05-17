City Morgue announce fall US tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)

Horror/punk/rap duo City Morgue are heading out on tour this fall. They headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia in September and hits Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Regent Theater on October 15), Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta and more, wrapping up in NYC in October.

As mentioned, the NYC show happens on October 30 at Irving Plaza (which has been newly renovated). Tickets go on BrooklynVegan Presale on Wednesday 5/19 from 10 AM-10 PM. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. If you miss our presale, general sale begins on Friday, 5/21 at 10 AM ET.

Openers are still to be announced, and you can see all dates below.

CITY MORGUE: 2021 TOUR

9/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

10/2 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

10/3 Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

10/5 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

10/7 Lawrence, KS - The Granada

10/8 Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

10/11 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/12 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

10/14 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre

10/16 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/19 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/20 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

10/21 Dallas, TX - Trees

10/22 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/26 Atlanta, GA - Heaven At The Masquerade

10/27 Charlotte, NC - Underground at Fillmore Charlotte

10/29 Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring

10/30 New York, NY - Irving Plaza