City Morgue announce fall US tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)
Horror/punk/rap duo City Morgue are heading out on tour this fall. They headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia in September and hits Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Regent Theater on October 15), Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta and more, wrapping up in NYC in October.
As mentioned, the NYC show happens on October 30 at Irving Plaza (which has been newly renovated). Tickets go on BrooklynVegan Presale on Wednesday 5/19 from 10 AM-10 PM. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. If you miss our presale, general sale begins on Friday, 5/21 at 10 AM ET.
Openers are still to be announced, and you can see all dates below.
CITY MORGUE: 2021 TOUR
9/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore
10/2 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
10/3 Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
10/5 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
10/7 Lawrence, KS - The Granada
10/8 Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
10/11 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/12 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
10/14 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre
10/16 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/19 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10/20 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
10/21 Dallas, TX - Trees
10/22 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/26 Atlanta, GA - Heaven At The Masquerade
10/27 Charlotte, NC - Underground at Fillmore Charlotte
10/29 Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring
10/30 New York, NY - Irving Plaza