City Morgue announces 2023 tour with Vein.fm

Horror/punk/rap duo City Morgue have announced the 2023 "My Bloody America" tour. Vein.fm open the dates, which begin in Boston in March and run throughout the US to mid-May. Hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is presenting the outing, and you can see all dates below.

The tour wraps up with a big NYC show at Terminal 5 on May 13. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, 12/7 at 10 AM.

Vein.fm released their fantastic sophomore album, This World Is Going to Ruin You, via Closed Casket Activities this year.

CITY MORGUE: 2023 TOUR

Mar 29 Big Night Live Boston, MA

Mar 31 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH

Apr 01 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Apr 02 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH

Apr 04 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY

Apr 06 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

Apr 07 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

Apr 08 The Pageant St Louis, MO

Apr 11 Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN

Apr 13 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Apr 14 Wooly's Des Moines, IA

Apr 15 The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE

Apr 18 The Truman Kansas City, MO

Apr 20 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Apr 21 The Grand at The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 23 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Apr 24 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

Apr 27 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

Apr 29 The Wiltern Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Apr 30 House of Blues Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

May 01 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

May 04 Emos Austin Austin, TX

May 05 House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

May 06 House of Blues Houston Houston, TX

May 09 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

May 10 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

May 12 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 13 Terminal 5 New York, NY