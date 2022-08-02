City of Caterpillar announce first album in 20 years, ‘Mystic Sisters,’ reveal new song & tour dates

Richmond screamo legends City of Caterpillar have been reunited for a few years, and they said back in 2019 that they were working on new music, and now they've announced their second-ever album, and first since their classic self-titled 2002 debut LP. It's called Mystic Sisters, and due September 30 via Relapse (pre-order). It was self-produced and then mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, etc), and guitarist/vocalist Brandon Evans' former pg.99 bandmate Johnny Ward contributed noise violin to the title track.

"The band is always focused on mood," Brandon says of the album. "To me, that’s the most important thing. I don’t really want people dissecting what we’re trying to say, because it’s not really about us. It never has been. What we cared about 20 years ago was innocent, raw emotion, and that’s what we care about now."

The first taste is "Decider," which finds City of Caterpillar in harsh, noisy form and definitely conveys the raw emotion that Brandon speaks of. It comes with a video directed by Nath Milburn. Check it out below.

City of Caterpillar also announced a tour surrounding The Fest, including a Brooklyn show on October 2 at Saint Vitus Bar. That show's with a great newer screamo band, Foxtails, and Uniform's Michael Berdan. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

City of Caterpillar -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sept 30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Oct 01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

Oct 02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Oct 27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd

Oct 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Oct 29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

Oct 30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

Oct 31 Nashville, Tn @ DRKMTTR

Tracklist

Thought Drunk

Paranormaladies

Decider

Mystic Sisters

Manchester

Voiceless Prophets

In the Birth of a Fawn

Ascension Theft… (Gnawing of the Bottom-Feeders)