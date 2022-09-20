City of Caterpillar share “Paranormaladies,” announce tour with Soul Glo & Thirdface

Reunited screamo/post-hardcore legends City of Caterpillar have shared the third single off their first album in 20 years, "Paranormaladies," and announced a new round of fall tour dates with two great newer bands: Soul Glo and Thirdface. The new single is another great taste of Mystic Sisters, and here's what the babd says about it:

The version of 'Paranormaladies' on the record is the demo version then remixed by Jack Shirley. Other than that, it is untouched from the original demo. Same recording, same takes recorded entirely by us at our former 'Roach Floor' practice space. We did attempt to re-record the song when we went into Montrose Studios. We tried giving it all the overdubs, all the treatments, but there was something special and hard to place about the demo version. It was something we were always chasing and could not replicate.

Check it out below.

The tour with Soul Glo and Thirdface begins in Asbury Park on November 11 at House of Independents and hits Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom (11/12) the next night, followed by shows in Cambridge, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Chicago, and Columbus. City of Caterpillar also have a previously announced run that hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on 10/2 with Foxtails and Uniform's Michael Berdan. All dates are listed below.

City of Caterpillar -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sept 30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Oct 01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

Oct 02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Oct 27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd

Oct 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Oct 29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

Oct 30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

Oct 31 Nashville, Tn @ DRKMTTR

with Soul Glo and Thirdface:

Nov 11 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

Nov 12 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Nov 13 Cambridge, MA @ Cambridge Elks Lodge

Nov 14 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Nov 15 Cleveland, OH @ No Class

Nov 16 Detroit, MI @ El Club

Nov 17 Grand Rapids, @ The Pyramid Scheme

Nov 18 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Nov 19 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar