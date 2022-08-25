City of Caterpillar share title track off first album in 20 years, ‘Mystic Sisters’
Richmond screamo legends City of Caterpillar have just shared "Mystic Sisters," the title track and second single from their first album in 20 years. It's a seven-minute song, and it spends more than half of that running time as a gentle piece of clean guitar/piano-fueled post-rock, before finally building to an explosive climax. When it does explode, it's more like sassy post-hardcore than typical screamo, but in the way that only City of Caterpillar can do. It's a very promising taste of the record, and you can hear it below.
City of Caterpillar's tour hits Brooklyn on October 2 at Saint Vitus with Foxtails and Uniform's Michael Berdan. All dates are listed below.
Mystic Sisters drops 9/30 via Relapse. Pre-order it on pink vinyl.
City of Caterpillar -- 2022 Tour Dates
Sept 29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sept 30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Oct 01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca
Oct 02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
Oct 27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd
Oct 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Oct 29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest
Oct 30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
Oct 31 Nashville, Tn @ DRKMTTR
--
Read about City of Caterpillar's classic debut in our list of the best emo and post-hardcore albums of 2002.