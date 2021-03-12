City Winery announces reopening schedule (Rufus Wainwright & more)

Before NYC shut down indoor dining in December, City Winery had launched a pilot program in their new Pier 57 location where rapid COVID tests were administered to diners before they entered, and regual "incidental" musical performances were featured. Now, with New York venues able to reopen in April (at limited capacities), City Winery is opening once again. Starting April 2 they plan to hold nightly concerts, with entry limited to 100 people seated each night (25% of their total capacity).

They've announced the opening lineup, which includes multiple nights of shows with Rufus Wainwright (early and late shows on April 6 and 7), a Joseph Arthur art opening (April 8), Martin Sexton (early and late shows on April 24), Keb' Mo' (early and late shows on May 5 and 6), and more. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see a listing of shows announced so far below.

Other COVID safety measures the venue will be taking include maintaining six feet separation between parties with socially distanced tables, the installation of a new air filtration system, and a partnership with CLEAR for their Health Pass, an app that allows users to verify their COVID testing and vaccine status.

"It has been a long road from Varick Street where we had our last live concert in 2019 to our grand reopening finally happening at Pier 57," City Winery founder and CEO Michael Dorf says. "We are thrilled to be getting through the pandemic and even with a limited capacity, it is shining a bright light on a world of sold-out shows filled with music, food, wine and the magical joy of a night out with your favorite artist. This is a rare chance to see amazing performances of world-class acts in an even more limited capacity, intimate setting. We anticipate being sold out given the pent up demand for many years."

CITY WINERY NYC 2021 REOPENING SCHEDULE

April 6 - Rufus Wainwright Early (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)

April 7 - Rufus Wainwright Early (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)

April 8 - Joseph Arthur Art Opening + CW Wine Launch + Show (8 pm)

April 17 - Raul Malo Early Show (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)

April 23 - Jesse's Girl Early (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)

April 24 - Martin Sexton Early Show (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)

April 27 - The Southside Johnny (8 pm)

April 28 - The Southside Johnny (8 pm)

April 29 - The Southside Johnny (8 pm)

April 30 - Jesse's Girl Early (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)

May 1 - Joan Osborne (8 pm)

May 5 - Keb' Mo' Early Show (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)

May 6 - Keb' Mo' Early Show (7 pm) + Late Show (9:30 pm)