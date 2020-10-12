City Winery NYC sets open date, has surprise live music at member preview

City Winery announced their new Pier 57 location in NYC over a year ago, and now it finally has an opening date. After a weekend of previewing the space for their VinoFile members, they've announced that they'll be open to the public starting on Thursday, October 15. As mentioned, with coronavirus restrictions limiting capacity to 25% of the space, they currently have socially distanced seating for 200 people outdoors, and 70 people indoors. They're taking reservations, and you can take a look inside the new space below.

"I launched the City Winery brand in a major economic downturn and now I am launching our new flagship during a global pandemic," founder and CEO Michael Dorf said in a statement. "No matter what happens in the world, City Winery will remain a place for people to come and enjoy the small pleasures in life like food, wine, music, and community. I am looking forward to opening our greatest version of City Winery ever, in my home New York City. The goal is to give my neighbors a much-needed feeling of normalcy and offer a safe dining experience where we can escape, even if just for a night. You never know who may just jump on stage and start playing!"

Speaking of jumping on stage, attendees of the weekend preview were treated to a couple of surprise performances, from Jill Hennessy on Saturday (10/10) and David Broza on Sunday (10/11). See pictures of those, and a video clip of Jill covering Bruce Springsteen's "Thunder Road," below as well.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, City Winery Nashville continues to host shows in their Music City Wine Garden, to in-person audiences as well streaming them to people virtually, and the Chicago and Atlanta locations have also begun hosting ticketed shows again.