City Winery NYC to open with “200 socially distanced seats indoors”

About an hour before Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that COVID-19 numbers are rising again in NYC, City Winery owner and founder Michael Dorf sent out a message with an update on the new City Winery NYC location, an update that included some good news for those ready to get back to seeing live music in NYC. Assuming that news from De Blasio doesn't change things, indoor dining is set to resume, with restrictions, starting on Wednesday (9/30), and with that City Winery will be able to offer socially distanced seating for over 200 people indoors, and 70 people outdoors (now that outdoor dining has been expanded to year-round). They still have "finishing touches and inspections" to get through before they can open their doors; stay tuned for an opening date.

Read Michael Dorf's message and full, and see another picture of City Winery's new space on Pier 59, below.

Meanwhile, though live music likely won't return to the NYC location any time soon, it has resumed, with restrictions, at City Winery's outdoor Music City Wine Garden space in Nashville (where the Grand Ole Opry is also set to reopen). In addition to offering in-person attendance, they're also streaming those shows live, including sets from Emmylou Harris, Rayland Baxter, William Tyler, and more. Tickets to watch are on sale now.