City Winery opening 5 new locations, including new NYC venue

City Winery has announced that it is expanding its reach with five new locations: St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Detroit, which will open in summer 2022, as well as "a special restaurant and performance space in an iconic New York City location" (details TBA).

“While the pandemic may have paused us and so many other gathering businesses, we are very grateful to have strong demand for our unique combination of live entertainment, great wine and food and be able to bring it to more cities nationwide,” said Michael Dorf, City Winery Founder and CEO. “We have big plans to continue expanding with another eight locations in the works for 2023.”

There are already City Winery locations in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, the Hudson Valley and Washington, DC, in addition to their flagship NYC location which moved into its current Pier 57 location in 2021, as well as City Vineyard at Pier 26 and a Wine Garden in Rockefeller Center.