City Winery opening new pop-up bar/cafe overlooking Rockefeller Rink

It's going to be a weird holiday season in NYC this year, with longtime traditions like the Union Square Holiday Market remaining closed because of COVID, but the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is still set to be lit on December 2 (it'll broadcast on NBC, and there will be no public access to the lighting), and The Rink at Rockefeller Center will open for a shortened season on November 21 (with advance online reservations). If skating isn't your cup of tea, or you want to warm up after taking a spin on the ice, City Winery is bringing back their outdoor wine garden, and private dining and drinking domes, to Rockefeller Center this season, along with a new rink-side cafe and wine bar. All of them serve food, City Winery's own wine, and brews from Montauk Brewing Co, and all require temperature checks to enter. They're taking reservations for the domes and rink-side cafe and bar, while the outdoor wine garden is first come, first served.

Meanwhile, City Winery's new Pier 57 location is still doing indoor and outdoor dining, and still featuring regular surprise "incidental" musical guests. Reservations are being accepted.

Begining Friday 11/13, New York restaurants and bars must close at 10 PM, an updated restriction to address the current spike in coronavirus cases.