City Winery requiring negative COVID test & proof of vaccine to attend

With COVID cases on the rise in NYC as Omicron surges, City Winery has implemented new mitigation measures at its NYC location, beginning Sunday, December 19. In addition to proof of vaccination, attendees of their concert venues and restaurant will be required to show a negative COVID test for entry -- either a PCR test from within the previous 24 hours, or a rapid test taken within 6 hours of the event. They'll also have a limited number of rapid tests on site for people to use, and masks will be required at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

"This is the safest measure we can do to balance the challenging protections against the Omicron surge in NYC, and the fragile economic ecosystem that the live music industry must navigate," City Winery Founder and CEO Michael Dorf says. "There will be no exceptions, you must be fully vaccinated and show negative test to enter."

“We appreciate your help in keeping City Winery the safest place to continue to experience music in the middle of this Covid blizzard," Dorf continues. "Bands need money, our staff needs money, and we should not be penalizing the fans who have traveled long distance and have taken proper measures to protect themselves and others. For anyone who is not vaccinated or knowingly tested positive and tries to come, we have no sympathy. Do the right thing, we need to move on and live our lives, and look forward to welcoming you to the show!"

Find full details of City Winery's current COVID safety policy here.

Upcoming shows at the venue include Los Lobos (12/20 and 12/21), Aimee Mann, Yo La Tengo on New Years Eve (win tickets), and more.