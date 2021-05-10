City Winery’s 2021 Concerts in the Vineyard lineup: Rhett Miller, Amy Helm, Chris Thile, more

City Winery has announced the 2021 edition of its outdoor, socially distanced Concerts in the Vineyard series, which happens at City Winery Hudson Valley at historic Montgomery Mills, which is about an hour outside of NYC. (The series debuted last year.) The initial lineup includes Rhett Miller (6/13), Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (6/19), Dar Williams (6/20), 10,000 Maniacs (6/26), Chris Thile (6/27), Amy Helm (7/4), Joan Osborne (7/11), Jorma Kaukonen (7/25), Martin Sexton (8/22), The Weight, which features members of The Band and Levon Helm Band (9/11), and more, with more still to be announced.

The Concerts in the Vineyard series will follow strict COVID safety rules, requiring either proof of vaccination or having "received a negative PCR test within three days or a rapid antigen test within 6 hours prior to the event date." Details are here.

"Admittedly, social distancing circles and masks didn’t figure into my original dream of hosting outdoor shows on this expansive and beautiful lawn surrounded by vineyards, but these safety measures are part of our company’s hospitality practices, and we all embrace them," says City Winery's Michael Dorf. "I am excited to have this opportunity to finally bring live music to the Hudson Valley and have fans fully experience our food and wine options. We are also very proud to be generating our own electricity from the Hydro Electricity from the old mill on the Wallkill River, making our facility and this concert series a fully net zero user of energy. It feels good to emerge from this pandemic with eye on being environmentally conscious moving forward,” Dorf added.

Tickets for the announced Concerts in the Vineyard are on sale now. Check out the schedule below.

CITY WINERY - 2021 CONCERTS IN THE VINEYARD SERIES

6/9: Damn the Torpedos (Tom Petty tribute)

6/13: Rhett Miller, The All Stars

6/19 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Dukes

6/20: Dar Williams

6/26: 10,000 Maniacs

6/27: Chris Thile

7/4: Amy Helm

7/10: Early Elton (Elton John tribute)

7/11: Joan Osborne

7/24: Brett Dennen

7/25: Jorma Kaukonen

8/1: Raul Malo

8/22: Martin Sexton

9/11: The Weight (The Band / Levon Helm Band)