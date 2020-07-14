City Winery’s new Hudson Valley location announces outdoor, socially distanced concert series

City Winery's new Hudson Valley location has announced it will be hosting an outdoor live music series called "Concerts in the Vineyard" at the venue which is located in Montgomery, NY, about an hour north of NYC. The series kicks off August 8 with Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, and the lineup so far also includes Chris Thile (8/15), Martin Sexton (8/29), Amy Helm (9/5) and Joan Osborne (9/19).

The "Concerts in the Vineyard" series is promising extensive COVID-19 safety precautions, such as socially distant reserved seating pods, temperature checks, and mandatory face mask when outside of your reserved seating pod. Check out the FAQ for more info.

Tickets for City Winery Hudson Valley's "Concerts in the Vineyard" series are on sale now. The grounds of the new location look lovely -- learn more here.

City Winery's new NYC location was set to open in this spring before COVID-19 sent everything into lockdown. Stay tuned for news on that at some point.

CITY WINERY HUDSON VALLEY - CONCERTS IN THE VINEYARD SERIES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8: SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES (Rain Date: Sunday, August 9)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15: CHRIS THILE (Rain Date: Sunday, August 16)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29: MARTIN SEXTON (Rain Date: Sunday, August 30)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5: AMY HELM (Rain Date: Sunday, September 6)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19: JOAN OSBORNE (Rain Date: Sunday, September 20)