Claire Rousay announces 2023 tour with Junior Boys and FUJI||||||||||TA
Ambient experimentalist Claire Rousay has announced a North American tour for 2023. The outing includes West Coast dates with Junior Boys in January and a pair of East Coast shows with FUJI||||||||||TA in April. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2, and you can see all dates below.
Claire and FUJI||||||||||TA stop in Brooklyn to close out the tour, on April 6 at National Sawdust.
Claire Rousay -- 2022-2023 Tour Dates
12/16 San Antonio, TX @ Bright Coffee Shop
12/18 Austin, TX @ Captain Quacks
1/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Human Resources
1/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *
1/22 Portland, OR @ Star Theatre *
1/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
1/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre *
1/27 San Diego, CA @ Casbah *
2/15 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox
2/16 Chicago, IL @ Co-Prosperity Sphere
2/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Warhol Museum
2/18 Montreal, QC @ Societe Des Arts Technologiques
4/5 Philadelphia, PA @ Solar Myth #
4/6 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust #
* = with Junior Boys
# = with FUJI||||||||||TA