Claire Rousay announces 2023 tour with Junior Boys and FUJI||||||||||TA

Ambient experimentalist Claire Rousay has announced a North American tour for 2023. The outing includes West Coast dates with Junior Boys in January and a pair of East Coast shows with FUJI||||||||||TA in April. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2, and you can see all dates below.

Claire and FUJI||||||||||TA stop in Brooklyn to close out the tour, on April 6 at National Sawdust.

Claire Rousay 2023 tour loading...

Claire Rousay -- 2022-2023 Tour Dates

12/16 San Antonio, TX @ Bright Coffee Shop

12/18 Austin, TX @ Captain Quacks

1/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Human Resources

1/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

1/22 Portland, OR @ Star Theatre *

1/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

1/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre *

1/27 San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

2/15 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

2/16 Chicago, IL @ Co-Prosperity Sphere

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Warhol Museum

2/18 Montreal, QC @ Societe Des Arts Technologiques

4/5 Philadelphia, PA @ Solar Myth #

4/6 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust #

* = with Junior Boys

# = with FUJI||||||||||TA