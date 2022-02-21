Claire Rousay preps new LP (stream a track), playing shows with Jeff Tweedy & more dates

San Antonio ambient composer Claire Rousay has announced new album everything perfect is already here, which will be out April 22 via Shelter-Press. The album is made up of two side-long pieces -- "it feels foolish to care" and "everything perfect is already" -- and features contributions from Alex Cunningham (violin), Mari Maurice (electronics and violin), Marilu Donovan (harp), and Theodore Cale Schafer (piano). You listen to a five-minute excerpt from the title track below.

Claire will be on tour in March and April, including Texas shows in Austin and Dallas opening for Jeff Tweedy, the Big Ears festival in Knoxville, and more. All dates are listed below.

She has also been added to the Day 1 lineup of Outline: Spring at NYC's Knockdown Center on April 30, which also features performances from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lyra Pramuk, Hyd, Loraine James, and ---__--___ (Seth Graham & More Eaze). Tickets are on sale. Day 2 of Outline (May 1) features Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L'Rain and more TBA.

CLAIRE ROUSAY - 2022 TOUR DATES

03 MAR - Austin / The Paramount *

05 MAR - Dallas / The Majestic *

15 MAR - Austin / Green Jay

16 MAR - Austin / TBD

17 MAR - Austin / Central Presbyterian Church

24 MAR - D.C. / Rhizome

25 MAR - Knoxville / Big Ears Festival

26 MAR - Philadelphia / Making Time

30 APR - NYC / Knockdown Center Outline: Spring

08 APR - Hague / Rewire

09 APR - Leuven / OPEK

13 APR - Budapest / Turbina

15 APR - Bratislava / LOM

17 APR - Paris / Présences électronique

23 APR - Folkestone / Profound Sound

24 APR - Stockholm / Eric Ericson Hall

26 APR - Oslo / Blow Out

28 APR - Belfast / SARC

29 APR - Dublin / Workman's Cellar

* with Jeff Tweedy