Claire Rousay preps new LP (stream a track), playing shows with Jeff Tweedy & more dates
San Antonio ambient composer Claire Rousay has announced new album everything perfect is already here, which will be out April 22 via Shelter-Press. The album is made up of two side-long pieces -- "it feels foolish to care" and "everything perfect is already" -- and features contributions from Alex Cunningham (violin), Mari Maurice (electronics and violin), Marilu Donovan (harp), and Theodore Cale Schafer (piano). You listen to a five-minute excerpt from the title track below.
Claire will be on tour in March and April, including Texas shows in Austin and Dallas opening for Jeff Tweedy, the Big Ears festival in Knoxville, and more. All dates are listed below.
She has also been added to the Day 1 lineup of Outline: Spring at NYC's Knockdown Center on April 30, which also features performances from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lyra Pramuk, Hyd, Loraine James, and ---__--___ (Seth Graham & More Eaze). Tickets are on sale. Day 2 of Outline (May 1) features Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L'Rain and more TBA.
CLAIRE ROUSAY - 2022 TOUR DATES
03 MAR - Austin / The Paramount *
05 MAR - Dallas / The Majestic *
15 MAR - Austin / Green Jay
16 MAR - Austin / TBD
17 MAR - Austin / Central Presbyterian Church
24 MAR - D.C. / Rhizome
25 MAR - Knoxville / Big Ears Festival
26 MAR - Philadelphia / Making Time
30 APR - NYC / Knockdown Center Outline: Spring
08 APR - Hague / Rewire
09 APR - Leuven / OPEK
13 APR - Budapest / Turbina
15 APR - Bratislava / LOM
17 APR - Paris / Présences électronique
23 APR - Folkestone / Profound Sound
24 APR - Stockholm / Eric Ericson Hall
26 APR - Oslo / Blow Out
28 APR - Belfast / SARC
29 APR - Dublin / Workman's Cellar
* with Jeff Tweedy