Claire Rousay surprise-releases album ‘wouldn’t have to hurt’ benefiting The Trevor Project

LA ambient artist Claire Rousay has surprise-released a benefit album, wouldn't have to hurt, via Mended Dreams, with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project (whose focus is suicide prevention and mental health support for LGBTQ youth). The album draws from Claire's own experience with mental illness, and includes tracks "beth" (an account of "some sort of ‘saving,’" per Claire), instrumental "soft as i can," and affecting title track "wouldn't have to hurt." It features piano and strings by Theodore Cale Schafer, as well as guitar and electronics by Claire herself.

The title track is available now, and samples Youtuber Madison Van Dine describing her depression and anxiety. Madison says, “This is not going to get better, I'm going to feel like this forever, what’s the point of living?” over buzzy, flickering electronics. Madison's voice is almost overtaken by anxious strings as she details the depths of her struggles, but as she explains her healing, the instrumental eases into a warmer, more tranquil soundscape. Listen below.

wouldn't have to hurt is available for purchase on Bandcamp. It follows Claire's April release of everything perfect is already here.