Clairo announces 2022 North American tour w/ Arlo Parks & Widowspeak

Clairo released her excellent new album, Sling, on Friday, and now she's announced a tour for it. She'll hit the road in North America starting in February of 2022, with dates in Charlotte, Nashville, Washington DC, Richmond, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and more. Arlo Parks joins her as support for the majority of the tour, with Widowspeak opening the final three dates. They're at some of the biggest venues Clairo has headlined yet, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on February 24 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at The Greek Theatre on April 2 (tickets), both with Arlo Parks. Tickets to those, and all shows, go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting today at noon local time.

Clairo also says that she's "partnering with Safe Tour and Calling All Crows on this tour. Every show will have a person/resource to go to if there’s harassment in the crowd. More details will follow closer to the tour dates," continuing, "Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest. Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show."

CLAIRO: 2022 TOUR

02/16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

02/17 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

02/19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Washington, D.C

02/22 - The National - Richmond, VA

02/24 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

02/26 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

02/27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA

03/02 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

03/04 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

03/07 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

03/08 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

03/10 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

03/18 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

03/20 -The Fillmore - Denver, CO

03/23 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

03/25 - Arlene Schnitzer Hall - Portland, OR

03/28 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

03/30 -The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

03/31 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

04/02 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/03 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

04/05 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

04/07- South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

04/09 - ACL @ Moody Theater - Austin, TX

04/10 - Bayou Music Center (fka Revention) - Houston, TX

04/13 - The Fillmore Miami Beach - Miami, FL

04/14 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

04/16 – Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA