Clairo announces Jack Antonoff-produced LP ‘Sling,’ shares song ft. Lorde

Not only does Clairo (and Phoebe Bridgers) sing on the just-released, Jack Antonoff-produced Lorde song "Solar Power," she also just announced her own Jack Antonoff-co-produced album Sling and released lead single "Blouse," which features backing vocals by Lorde. It's a gorgeous song that channels '70s folk but sounds entirely modern. Listen below. Clairo also just played the song on Fallon and you can watch that below too.

Sling drops July 16 via FADER Label/Republic.