Clairo played Chicago’s Riviera Theatre w/ Arlo Parks (pics, setlist)

Clairo's current tour, supporting last year's excellent Sling, stopped in Chicago for two shows at Riviera Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday night (3/16 and 3/17). Like at the NYC show in February, Clairo focused mostly on her Sling material, and she also brought out opener Arlo Parks to join her on "Blouse," as she's done at some shows throughout the run. Watch video of that, and see the setlist from the first night, and pictures from the second by James Richards IV below.

Clairo has shows scheduled through October, including festival sets at Primavera Sound Los Angeles, Governors Ball, Forecastle, and Glastonbury, and Newport Folk. See all of her upcoming dates below.

SETLIST: CLAIRO @ RIVIERA THEATRE, 3/16/2022

Bambi

Zinnias

Wade

North

Bags

Harbor

Alewife

Impossible

Softly

Blouse (with Arlo Parks)

Just for Today

Little Changes

Partridge

Nomad

Reaper

Joanie

Amoeba

Management

Pretty Girl

Sofia

CLAIRO: 2022 TOUR

Mar 18, 2022 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

Mar 20, 2022 Denver, CO The Fillmore

Mar 23, 2022 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Mar 25, 2022 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Mar 28, 2022 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

Mar 30, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Mar 31, 2022 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Apr 2, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Apr 3, 2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

April 04, 2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

Apr 5, 2022 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theater

Apr 7, 2022 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

Apr 9, 2022 Austin, TX ACL Live @ Moody Theater

Apr 10, 2022 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center (fka Revention)

Apr 13, 2022 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach @ Jackie Gleason Theater

Apr 14, 2022 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Apr 16, 2022 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Apr 17, 2022 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

May 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Block Party

May 27, 2022 Louisville, KY Forecastle

Jun 08, 2022 Stockholm, SE Rosendal Garden Party

Jun 10, 2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

Jun 12, 2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball

Jun 26, 2022 Pilton, UK Glastonbury Festival

Jul 1, 2022 Gelderland, NL Down The Rabbit Hole

Jul 2, 2022 Werchter, BE Rock Werchter Festival

Jul 5, 2022 Milan, IT Carroponte

Jul 6, 2022 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive

Jul 22, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Jul 23, 2022 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival

Jul 25, 2022 Montreal, QC L'Olympia

Jul 26, 2022 Toronto, ON HISTORY

Jul 27, 2022 Toronto, ON HISTORY

Jul 29, 2022 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Jul 30, 2022 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom

Jul 31, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room

Sept 16-18, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Primavera Sound

Sep 19, 2022 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

Sep 20, 2022 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

Sep 22, 2022 Paris, FR Le Bataclan

Sep 23, 2022 Brussels, BE Le Madeleine

Sep 27, 2022 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Sep 28, 2022 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Sep 29, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

Sep 30, 2022 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

Oct 02, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

Oct 03, 2022 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

Oct 04, 2022 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton