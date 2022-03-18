Clairo played Chicago’s Riviera Theatre w/ Arlo Parks (pics, setlist)
Clairo's current tour, supporting last year's excellent Sling, stopped in Chicago for two shows at Riviera Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday night (3/16 and 3/17). Like at the NYC show in February, Clairo focused mostly on her Sling material, and she also brought out opener Arlo Parks to join her on "Blouse," as she's done at some shows throughout the run. Watch video of that, and see the setlist from the first night, and pictures from the second by James Richards IV below.
Clairo has shows scheduled through October, including festival sets at Primavera Sound Los Angeles, Governors Ball, Forecastle, and Glastonbury, and Newport Folk. See all of her upcoming dates below.
SETLIST: CLAIRO @ RIVIERA THEATRE, 3/16/2022
Bambi
Zinnias
Wade
North
Bags
Harbor
Alewife
Impossible
Softly
Blouse (with Arlo Parks)
Just for Today
Little Changes
Partridge
Nomad
Reaper
Joanie
Amoeba
Management
Pretty Girl
Sofia
CLAIRO: 2022 TOUR
Mar 18, 2022 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
Mar 20, 2022 Denver, CO The Fillmore
Mar 23, 2022 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Mar 25, 2022 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Mar 28, 2022 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
Mar 30, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Mar 31, 2022 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Apr 2, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
Apr 3, 2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
April 04, 2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
Apr 5, 2022 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theater
Apr 7, 2022 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
Apr 9, 2022 Austin, TX ACL Live @ Moody Theater
Apr 10, 2022 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center (fka Revention)
Apr 13, 2022 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach @ Jackie Gleason Theater
Apr 14, 2022 Orlando, FL House of Blues
Apr 16, 2022 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
Apr 17, 2022 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
May 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Block Party
May 27, 2022 Louisville, KY Forecastle
Jun 08, 2022 Stockholm, SE Rosendal Garden Party
Jun 10, 2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
Jun 12, 2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball
Jun 26, 2022 Pilton, UK Glastonbury Festival
Jul 1, 2022 Gelderland, NL Down The Rabbit Hole
Jul 2, 2022 Werchter, BE Rock Werchter Festival
Jul 5, 2022 Milan, IT Carroponte
Jul 6, 2022 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive
Jul 22, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Jul 23, 2022 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival
Jul 25, 2022 Montreal, QC L'Olympia
Jul 26, 2022 Toronto, ON HISTORY
Jul 27, 2022 Toronto, ON HISTORY
Jul 29, 2022 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Jul 30, 2022 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom
Jul 31, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room
Sept 16-18, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Primavera Sound
Sep 19, 2022 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre
Sep 20, 2022 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre
Sep 22, 2022 Paris, FR Le Bataclan
Sep 23, 2022 Brussels, BE Le Madeleine
Sep 27, 2022 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
Sep 28, 2022 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
Sep 29, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
Sep 30, 2022 Bristol, UK O2 Academy
Oct 02, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy
Oct 03, 2022 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy
Oct 04, 2022 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton