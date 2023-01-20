Clan of Xymox announce 2023 North American tour dates

Darkwave greats Clan of Xymox have had to reschedule their North American tour a couple times now, but it's finally set to start on March 2 in Columbus, OH, and make its way through the East Coast, Midwest and the South with The Bellwether Syndicate joining on most dates. They'll then be back in June for Southwest and West Coast shows with Curse Mackey and A Cloud of Ravens. All dates are listed below.

The new NYC show happens at Brooklyn Monarch on March 10 (moved from Warsaw) with VOSH and Then Comes Silence also on the bill.

Clan of Xymox - 2023 Tour Dates

Thu, March 2 – Columbus OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

Fri, March 3 – Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag

Sat, March 4 – Toronto ON @ Velvet Underground

Sun, March 5 – Montreal QC @ SAT

Tue, March 7 – Boston MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Wed, March 8 - Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu, March 9 – Millersville PA @ Phantom Power

Fri, March 10 - Brooklyn NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch

Sat, March 11 – Baltimore MD @ Soundstage

Sun, March 12 – Richmond VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Tue, March 14 – Greenville SC @ Radio Room

Thu, March 16 – Orlando FL @ The Abbey

Fri, March17 – West Palm Beach FL @ Respectable Street

Sat, March 18 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade

Sun, March 19 – Nashville TN @ Eastside Bowl

Tue, March 21 – Kansas City MO @ Blvd Nights

Wed, March 22 – St Paul MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Thu, March 23 – Milwaukee WI @ Cactus Club

Fri, March 24 – Chicago IL @ Concord Music Hall

Wed, May 31 – San Antonio TX @ Paper Tiger

Thu, June 1 – Houston TX @ Numbers

Fri, June 2 – Austin TX @ Elysium

Sat, June 3 – Dallas TX @ Granada Theater

Mon, June 5 – Albuquerque NM @ Launchpad

Tue, June 6 – Denver CO @ The O

Wed, June 7 – Salt Lake City UT @ Metro Music Hall

Fri, June 9 – Seattle WA @ El Corazon

Sat, June 10 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun, June 11 – Portland OR @ Star Theater

Tue, June 13 – San Francisco CA @ August Hall

Wed, June 14 – Costa Mesa CA @ The Wayfarer

Thu, June 15 – San Diego CA @ Brick by Brick

Fri, June 16 – Los Angeles CA @ Regent Theater