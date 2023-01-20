Clan of Xymox announce 2023 North American tour dates
Darkwave greats Clan of Xymox have had to reschedule their North American tour a couple times now, but it's finally set to start on March 2 in Columbus, OH, and make its way through the East Coast, Midwest and the South with The Bellwether Syndicate joining on most dates. They'll then be back in June for Southwest and West Coast shows with Curse Mackey and A Cloud of Ravens. All dates are listed below.
The new NYC show happens at Brooklyn Monarch on March 10 (moved from Warsaw) with VOSH and Then Comes Silence also on the bill.
Clan of Xymox - 2023 Tour Dates
Thu, March 2 – Columbus OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
Fri, March 3 – Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag
Sat, March 4 – Toronto ON @ Velvet Underground
Sun, March 5 – Montreal QC @ SAT
Tue, March 7 – Boston MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Wed, March 8 - Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu, March 9 – Millersville PA @ Phantom Power
Fri, March 10 - Brooklyn NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, March 11 – Baltimore MD @ Soundstage
Sun, March 12 – Richmond VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Tue, March 14 – Greenville SC @ Radio Room
Thu, March 16 – Orlando FL @ The Abbey
Fri, March17 – West Palm Beach FL @ Respectable Street
Sat, March 18 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade
Sun, March 19 – Nashville TN @ Eastside Bowl
Tue, March 21 – Kansas City MO @ Blvd Nights
Wed, March 22 – St Paul MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Thu, March 23 – Milwaukee WI @ Cactus Club
Fri, March 24 – Chicago IL @ Concord Music Hall
Wed, May 31 – San Antonio TX @ Paper Tiger
Thu, June 1 – Houston TX @ Numbers
Fri, June 2 – Austin TX @ Elysium
Sat, June 3 – Dallas TX @ Granada Theater
Mon, June 5 – Albuquerque NM @ Launchpad
Tue, June 6 – Denver CO @ The O
Wed, June 7 – Salt Lake City UT @ Metro Music Hall
Fri, June 9 – Seattle WA @ El Corazon
Sat, June 10 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun, June 11 – Portland OR @ Star Theater
Tue, June 13 – San Francisco CA @ August Hall
Wed, June 14 – Costa Mesa CA @ The Wayfarer
Thu, June 15 – San Diego CA @ Brick by Brick
Fri, June 16 – Los Angeles CA @ Regent Theater