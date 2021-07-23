Clan of Xymox return with ‘Limbo’ (stream it), reschedule North American tour

Goth greats and 4AD alumnus Clan of Xymox are back with a new album, Limbo. Like with last year's Spider on the Wall, Ronny Moorings is delivering the classic Xymox sound, full of gloomy, melodic anthemic choruses, driving beats and rolling synth toms, moody basslines and his soaring, melodramatic voice. Limbo delivers the goods and you can listen below.

Meanwhile, Clan of Xymox have announced rescheduled North American dates, which were supposed to happen last year, for 2022. They'll play Toronto, Baltimore, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Millersville, PA in the spring and have San Francisco and San Diego dates for November 2022. All dates are listed below.

CLAN OF XYMOX - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Jul 30 - Revierpark Nienhausen - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Sep 10 - LF Music Club - Kharkiv, Ukraine

Sep 11 - Warm Bulb / Tepliy Lampoviy / Теплый ламповый - Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine

Sep 12 - More Music Club - Odessa, Ukraine

Oct 02 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland

Oct 07 - Bus Palladium - Paris, France

Oct 15 - Kulttempel - Oberhausen, Germany

Oct 16 - De Casino - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium

Oct 17 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands

Oct 23 - CK Wiatrak - Zabrze, Poland

Oct 31 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK

Dec 04 - Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany

Dec 05 - Frannz Club - Berlin, Germany

Jan 14 - Der Cult - Nuremberg, Germany

Jan 28 - Das Rind - Rüsselsheim, Germany

Mar 06 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

Mar 11 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA

Mar 13 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Mar 16 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

Mar 18 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

Apr 01 - Café Little Devil - Tilburg, Netherlands

Apr 16 - Midnight Club - Bergamo, Italy

May 13 - Sala WOLF Live - Barcelona, Spain

Jun 11 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

Nov 16, 2022 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Nov 18, 2022 - Music Box - San Diego, CA