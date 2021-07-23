Clan of Xymox return with ‘Limbo’ (stream it), reschedule North American tour
Goth greats and 4AD alumnus Clan of Xymox are back with a new album, Limbo. Like with last year's Spider on the Wall, Ronny Moorings is delivering the classic Xymox sound, full of gloomy, melodic anthemic choruses, driving beats and rolling synth toms, moody basslines and his soaring, melodramatic voice. Limbo delivers the goods and you can listen below.
Meanwhile, Clan of Xymox have announced rescheduled North American dates, which were supposed to happen last year, for 2022. They'll play Toronto, Baltimore, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Millersville, PA in the spring and have San Francisco and San Diego dates for November 2022. All dates are listed below.
CLAN OF XYMOX - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Jul 30 - Revierpark Nienhausen - Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Sep 10 - LF Music Club - Kharkiv, Ukraine
Sep 11 - Warm Bulb / Tepliy Lampoviy / Теплый ламповый - Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine
Sep 12 - More Music Club - Odessa, Ukraine
Oct 02 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland
Oct 07 - Bus Palladium - Paris, France
Oct 15 - Kulttempel - Oberhausen, Germany
Oct 16 - De Casino - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium
Oct 17 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands
Oct 23 - CK Wiatrak - Zabrze, Poland
Oct 31 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK
Dec 04 - Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany
Dec 05 - Frannz Club - Berlin, Germany
Jan 14 - Der Cult - Nuremberg, Germany
Jan 28 - Das Rind - Rüsselsheim, Germany
Mar 06 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON
Mar 11 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA
Mar 13 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
Mar 16 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL
Mar 18 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL
Apr 01 - Café Little Devil - Tilburg, Netherlands
Apr 16 - Midnight Club - Bergamo, Italy
May 13 - Sala WOLF Live - Barcelona, Spain
Jun 11 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain
Nov 16, 2022 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA
Nov 18, 2022 - Music Box - San Diego, CA