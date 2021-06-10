Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plot 2022 tour

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah released a new album, New Fragility, earlier this year, and they'll be supporting it with what they say is their "most extensive tour in years" in 2022. Beginning in March, they'll stop in NYC, Cambridge, Montreal, Toronto, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and more, with dates in Europe and the UK in starting in April. In July they return to North America for shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Le Poisson Rouge on March 18 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is at Echoplex on July 16 (tickets). Tickets are on sale now.

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH: 2022 TOUR

Wed, MAR 16, 2022 Tellus360 Lancaster, PA

Fri, MAR 18, 2022 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Sat, MAR 19, 2022 Sonia Live Music Venue Cambridge, MA

Sun, MAR 20, 2022 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

Tue, MAR 22, 2022 Bar Le Ritz PDB Montreal, Canada

Wed, MAR 23, 2022 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Canada

Fri, MAR 25, 2022 Turf Club St Paul, MN

Sat, MAR 26, 2022 The Back Room @ Colectivo Milwaukee, WI

Sun, MAR 27, 2022 Space Evanston, IL

Mon, MAR 28, 2022 Blind Pig Ann Arbor, MI

Tue, MAR 29, 2022 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

Wed, MAR 30, 2022 City Winery Washington DC Washington, DC

Fri, APR 1, 2022 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA

Sat, APR 2, 2022 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA

Tue, APR 19, 2022 La Cooperative de Mai Clermont-ferrand, France

Wed, APR 20, 2022 Sala Apolo Barcelona, Spain

Fri, APR 22, 2022 Independance Live - sala de conciertos Madrid, Spain

Sun, APR 24, 2022 Paloma Nimes, France

Tue, APR 26, 2022 Case à Chocs Neuchatel, Switzerland

Wed, APR 27, 2022 Bogen F Zurich, Switzerland

Thu, APR 28, 2022 Biko Club Milano, Italy

Fri, APR 29, 2022 Covo Club Bologna, Italy

Sat, APR 30, 2022 Milla Munich, Germany

Sun, MAY 1, 2022 Beatpol Dresden, Germany

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 Frannz Club Berlin, Germany

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 Hotel Cecil København K, Denmark

Thu, MAY 5, 2022 Molotow Hamburg, Germany

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 Bumann & SOHN Köln, Germany

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 Les Nuits Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium

Mon, MAY 9, 2022 La Maroquinerie Paris, France

Tue, MAY 31, 2022 Boileroom Guildford, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 1, 2022 Cluny Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Thu, JUN 2, 2022 Centre for Contemporary Arts Glasgow, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 3, 2022 District Liverpool, United Kingdom

Sat, JUN 4, 2022 Yes Manchester, United Kingdom

Sun, JUN 5, 2022 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

Tue, JUN 7, 2022 The Portland Arms Cambridge, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 8, 2022 Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom

Thu, JUN 9, 2022 Scala London, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 10, 2022 Roisin Dubh Galway, Ireland

Sat, JUN 11, 2022 Whelan's Dublin, Ireland

Sun, JUN 12, 2022 Belfast Empire Music Hall Belfast, United Kingdom

Tue, JUN 14, 2022 Slaktkyrkan Johanneshov, Sweden

Wed, JUN 15, 2022 Mejeriet Lund, Sweden

Fri, JUL 15, 2022 Soda Bar San Diego, CA

Sat, JUL 16, 2022 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA

Sun, JUL 17, 2022 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

Tue, JUL 19, 2022 The Independent San Francisco, CA

Wed, JUL 20, 2022 Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub Sacramento, CA

Fri, JUL 22, 2022 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

Sat, JUL 23, 2022 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Sun, JUL 24, 2022 The Wise Vancouver, Canada