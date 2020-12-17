Clap Your Hands Say Yeah share new single from upcoming LP ‘New Fragility’

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the group led by singer-songwriter Alec Ounsworth, will release new album, New Fragility, on February 12 via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution. Today, another heartfelt single, "Where They Perform Miracles," is ready for the world to consume.

Ounsworth says the song is about the positive effects of alternative healing, and is based on his own experiences as an undergrad, studying anthropology and traveling to visit shamans in Mexico in search of "a place of comfort." "Most of these rituals are meant to wake you up physically and emotionally," Alex says. "A lot of it seems over the top, but people need that to burn something into their minds." You can listen to the track, and check out New Fragility's artwork and tracklist, below.

Meanwhile, Ounsworth will celebrate New Fragility with a livestream release show on January 29, 2021 at 8 PM EST on Bandcamp, featuring stripped-down renditions of songs from New Fragility, as well as some deep cuts. Tickets are on sale.

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH - NEW FRAGILITY TRACKLIST

1. Hesitating Nation

2. Thousand Oaks

3. Dee, Forgiven

4. New Fragility

5. Innocent Weight

6. Mirror Song

7. CYHSY, 2005

8. Where They Perform Miracles

9. Went Looking For Trouble

10. If I Were More Like Jesus